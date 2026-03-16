GHMC collects 15K kg e-waste in two days under Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika programme

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) collected more than 15,000 kg of electronic waste during a two-day citywide sanitation drive conducted on March 14 and 15 as part of the 99-day action plan under the Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika programme.

The drive was carried out across all 30 circles and multiple zones, with a special mega campaign organised in the Khairatabad and Secunderabad zones, where sanitation teams intensified collection efforts. A total of 110 e-waste collection points were set up across the city to facilitate public participation.

Officials said the initiative received an overwhelming response from residents, who turned up in large numbers to dispose of unused or defunct electronic items such as mobile phones, laptops, chargers, keyboards and other gadgets.

Among the prominent collection centres, Jalagam Vengal Rao Park in Jubilee Hills circle recorded 450 kg of e-waste, with citizens earning 4,500 reward points through the incentive programme. Similarly, the collection centre at Indira Park in Kavadiguda circle gathered 510 kg of e-waste, with participants receiving `20,874 in cash rewards.

According to GHMC officials, the drive also collected 100 large appliances, in addition to smaller electronic items, highlighting the growing awareness among residents about responsible disposal of electronic waste.

Swachh Auto Tippers conducted door-to-door announcements, informing residents about the dates, locations and benefits of participating in the campaign.