HYDRAA reclaims Rs 250 crore land reclaimed in Attapur

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA has secured 2.34 acres of government land worth nearly `250 crore at Rambagh in Attapur under Rajendranagar mandal of Ranga Reddy district after removing an illegal enclosure erected around the property.

The land, located in Survey Numbers 354/1, 354/2 and 354/3, had been at the centre of a long-standing dispute between two groups. The site is surrounded by temples and also lies adjacent to a Sikh burial site, leading to competing claims over its use. While one group sought allotment of the land to temples, another demanded that it be handed over to the Sikh community.

The Sikh community had recently approached the Telangana High Court seeking allotment of the land. On January 29, the court directed the district collector to take an appropriate decision within three months.

Meanwhile, members of the Sikh community erected a tin-sheet enclosure around the 2.34-acre land, effectively taking control of the area. This led to tensions and a potential law and order situation between the two groups.

Following reports, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath reviewed the issue. He interacted with both groups, examined relevant documents and held discussions with revenue officials. After verification, authorities confirmed that the land belonged to the government.

Acting on the commissioner’s orders, officials on Sunday removed the tin-sheet barricade around the land and installed fencing across the 2.34-acre property. Boards declaring it as government land were also put up at the site.

Officials clarified that 366 sq. yds containing the Sikh burial site was left untouched, while fencing was installed around the remaining government land.