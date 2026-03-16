LPG crisis: Experts warn against shift to firewood

HYDERABAD: Amid growing concerns over households and eateries increasingly turning to firewood due to rising LPG prices and supply shortages, environmental experts have warned that the trend could trigger a fresh wave of air pollution and serious health risks. They say solar-powered electricity combined with induction cooking could provide a sustainable solution to prevent environmental damage and protect public health.

The shift towards firewood has been reported in several neighbourhoods and among roadside food vendors, who say difficulties in accessing LPG cylinders and rising costs have forced them to revert to traditional wood-based cooking methods. Environmentalists caution that such a transition could undo nearly two decades of progress made in promoting cleaner cooking fuels.

“Solar power can be a major opportunity now. If homes generate electricity through rooftop solar panels, it can easily be used for induction cooking, which is far cleaner than burning firewood,” said environmental expert Prof Purushotham Reddy.

Health experts warn that the smoke produced by burning firewood poses significant risks, particularly to people who spend long hours near cooking areas. Wood smoke contains harmful pollutants that can damage the lungs and lead to long-term respiratory illnesses.

“When people cook using wood stoves, smoke exposure is extremely high. Over time, this can cause respiratory problems and other health issues, mainly COPD,” he said.