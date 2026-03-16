LPG crisis: Experts warn against shift to firewood

HYDERABAD: Amid growing concerns over households and eateries increasingly turning to firewood due to rising LPG prices and supply shortages, environmental experts have warned that the trend could trigger a fresh wave of air pollution and serious health risks. They say solar-powered electricity combined with induction cooking could provide a sustainable solution to prevent environmental damage and protect public health.
The shift towards firewood has been reported in several neighbourhoods and among roadside food vendors, who say difficulties in accessing LPG cylinders and rising costs have forced them to revert to traditional wood-based cooking methods. Environmentalists caution that such a transition could undo nearly two decades of progress made in promoting cleaner cooking fuels.
“Solar power can be a major opportunity now. If homes generate electricity through rooftop solar panels, it can easily be used for induction cooking, which is far cleaner than burning firewood,” said environmental expert Prof Purushotham Reddy.
Health experts warn that the smoke produced by burning firewood poses significant risks, particularly to people who spend long hours near cooking areas. Wood smoke contains harmful pollutants that can damage the lungs and lead to long-term respiratory illnesses.
“When people cook using wood stoves, smoke exposure is extremely high. Over time, this can cause respiratory problems and other health issues, mainly COPD,” he said.
Firewood combustion releases several harmful pollutants including carbon monoxide, fine particulate matter (PM2.5), and black carbon, all of which contribute to poor air quality and increased respiratory diseases.
Environmental scientists note that the carbon footprint of firewood is also considerable. Burning just one kilogram of firewood releases roughly 1.8 to 2 kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO2). If a household or commercial kitchen burns around 100 kilograms of firewood, it could release nearly 200 kilograms of CO2, significantly adding to greenhouse gas emissions.
Another major concern is the potential impact on forests and urban green spaces. Increased demand for firewood may lead to greater tree cutting, worsening deforestation and intensifying climate change.
Experts also point out that traditional knowledge of efficient firewood usage has declined over time, leading to higher consumption.
“Earlier, one piece of wood might have been enough for cooking. Today, three or four pieces are used because the skill of efficient usage has declined,” said expert Donthi Narasimha Reddy. “This inefficiency further increases emissions and the demand for wood,” he added.
Experts also suggest that residential communities could explore shared or community kitchens powered by renewable energy to optimise energy use and reduce costs.
With the possibility of prolonged LPG supply constraints, environmentalists say the situation highlights the urgent need to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions.
They argue that investing in solar power today could help cities avoid a future marked by rising pollution, worsening health conditions and further loss of green cover.