150 Years of Sparkle: Khaja Bangles Keeps Charminar’s Tradition Alive

Crafting these bangles requires both skill and patience. Elaborating on the process, Nazeer says, “Earlier we used to melt kada in fire to shape the bangles. Later we started working with glass material, and now lac bangles are very popular. Making a bangle can take anywhere between five minutes to thirty minutes depending on the design. We have a wide range of designs — from wedding collections to walima sets — so there is something for every occasion.”

With Ramzan being a peak festive season in the Charminar area, the store has also introduced new collections. “We have the Kashmiri stone collection, which is one of the latest here,” he says, adding, “These bangles come from Mumbai, Jaipur and Agra, while some are made right here in our store. We now have four stores and all of them sell bangles. The stone bangles come mainly from Mumbai and Kashmir, glass bangles come from Firozabad and Agra, and the lac bangles are made here. For Ramzan, the designs keep changing depending on what outfits people are wearing.”

Customisation is another speciality of the store. “Yes, we do customised bangles,” he adds, “Customers place orders and we make bangles according to their preferences. For wedding bangles, it has become very popular to include the bride and groom’s names. We design them in unique styles. Our kundan work bangles are also very famous for weddings.”