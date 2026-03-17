150 Years of Sparkle: Khaja Bangles Keeps Charminar’s Tradition Alive

In the bustling lanes around Charminar, filled with shoppers and festive excitement, a small yet glittering store named Khaja Bangles has been drawing attention this season. With a legacy spanning nearly 150 years, the shop has become a landmark in the area. Known for its dazzling display of bangles in countless designs and styles, the store carries with it a rich history — from crafting bangles for the Nizam’s family to creating customised pieces for weddings across generations. As we take a quick tour of the store, Md Nazeer Ahmed, who now runs the family business, shares stories of its remarkable past.
Speaking about the store’s legacy, Nazeer says, “It’s been 150 years since this store was established. My great-grandfather and his grandfather started it. I am 60 years old now and I have taken over the work. In those days, we used to carry bangles in treasure boxes and go to the Nizam’s palace to make bangles for the women there. It was a restricted area with strict rules. A large curtain would be placed in between, and we would make the bangles for the women of the Nizam’s family behind it.”
Talking about the variety available today, he explains, “We have all the latest sets of bangles here. There is the dulhan set for brides, the Nizam Shahi set, cut-work sets, family sets and the Kashmiri set. We also have a colourful bangle collection named Pushpa, which we introduced keeping current trends in mind.”
Crafting these bangles requires both skill and patience. Elaborating on the process, Nazeer says, “Earlier we used to melt kada in fire to shape the bangles. Later we started working with glass material, and now lac bangles are very popular. Making a bangle can take anywhere between five minutes to thirty minutes depending on the design. We have a wide range of designs — from wedding collections to walima sets — so there is something for every occasion.”
With Ramzan being a peak festive season in the Charminar area, the store has also introduced new collections. “We have the Kashmiri stone collection, which is one of the latest here,” he says, adding, “These bangles come from Mumbai, Jaipur and Agra, while some are made right here in our store. We now have four stores and all of them sell bangles. The stone bangles come mainly from Mumbai and Kashmir, glass bangles come from Firozabad and Agra, and the lac bangles are made here. For Ramzan, the designs keep changing depending on what outfits people are wearing.”
Customisation is another speciality of the store. “Yes, we do customised bangles,” he adds, “Customers place orders and we make bangles according to their preferences. For wedding bangles, it has become very popular to include the bride and groom’s names. We design them in unique styles. Our kundan work bangles are also very famous for weddings.”
However, despite the festive atmosphere and glittering displays, business this Ramzan has been quieter than usual. “Every year the sales are very good during this time,” Nazeer notes, adding, “But this year the sales are less compared to previous years. Children have exams and Ramzan came early this year, so it has made a difference.”