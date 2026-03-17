Ashdeen Lilaowala: Stitching Stories of Heritage

How do you see Hyderabad as a market for your label?

Hyderabad is one of our favourite cities in the country. I admire the self-assured sense of style the women of Hyderabad have — it’s informed by heritage but interpreted with contemporary ease. The women here are discerning and have a strong interest in textiles, which makes it rewarding for a slow-fashion brand like ours to resonate with customers in the city.

What first drew you towards textile design and fashion?

As a child, I encountered resplendent Parsi Garas covered in intricate hand embroidery. I watched as the women in my family treasured them, taking them out of the armoire only for special occasions. Being raised by a mother with an incredible sense of style, and growing up with two sisters in a Parsi baug in Mumbai on a steady diet of cinema, music, theatre and textiles, further strengthened this bond for me.

What inspired your focus on reviving and reinterpreting Parsi Gara embroidery?

By the time we created our third or fourth collection, I realised that through this work I was representing my community. It became important to do justice to this craft while engaging with newer audiences. To me, the Gara is not just beautiful — it is a living tradition I have dedicated my life to stewarding. Today, I see myself as a contemporary keeper of stories, not just of the Gara but of the larger Parsi culture as well.