Celebrating sacred ragas of Dhamar Utsav

On a serene weekend evening in the gentle embrace of the Nandagiri Hills, the third edition of Dhamar Utsav unfolded as an immersive celebration of one of India’s oldest musical traditions. As the sun dipped behind the hills and the quiet landscape settled into twilight, the venue slowly filled with the deep, meditative notes of Dhrupad. The evening brought together musicians, patrons and rasikas for a musical experience rooted in devotion, heritage and the timeless spirit of Indian classical music.
The third edition, presented by Dhruvpad Gurukulam Foundation, in collaboration with Vijay Vithaldas Jewellers, opened with a Dhrupad rendition by Premalatha Vithaldas, a disciple of Manish Kumar. Alongside her Dhrupad performance, she also presented Haveli Sangeet based on the Dhrupad–Dhamar tradition, a form she has been learning since childhood. Her presentation gently introduced the audience to the contemplative soundscape that defines the genre.
The evening then moved into a rhythmic exploration with a solo performance by Ankit Parekh, an accomplished exponent of the Pakhawaj. His performance highlighted the intricate nuances of the Dhamar taal, revealing the rhythmic depth that forms the foundation of the musical style.
The grand finale of the evening featured a Dhrupad recital by the renowned duo Dhrupad Bandhu, consisting of Manish Kumar and his guru-bhai Sanjeev Jha. The duo played their instrumental role in promoting Dhrupad. The idea of Dhamar Utsav itself is their brainchild.
As the performance unfolded, the musicians began with a soulful alaap, slowly building the melodic landscape before moving into a bandish set to the rhythmic cycle of Dhamar taal. The music resonated through the quiet surroundings of the hills, creating an atmosphere that felt both meditative and celebratory — a fitting tribute to a centuries-old tradition that continues to endure through dedication, learning and shared passion.
Founded by Manish Kumar and Vijaya L Ramam, the foundation was established with the vision of preserving, promoting and popularising Dhrupad, the ancient and deeply spiritual form of Hindustani classical music.
Over the past six years, the foundation has actively worked to nurture appreciation for the genre through a range of cultural and educational initiatives. Among them is the annual Varshotsav, organised consecutively over the past four years, which brings eminent musicians from across the country to perform and celebrate the richness of Indian classical music.
In an effort to reconnect the music with its spiritual roots, the foundation has also organised Dhrupad Yatra, a series of musical offerings presented in temples. Dhrupad is believed to have originated from the Sama Veda and was historically sung in temples centuries ago. Through these temple performances, the foundation attempts to preserve and revive the traditional context in which this music once flourished.
Within this broader vision, Dhamar Utsav holds a special place. Dhrupad–Dhamar is an ancient musical form that originated in Braj Bhumi, near Mathura-Vrindavan and is traditionally sung during the month of Phagun around the festival of Holi. Despite its cultural significance, the form remains relatively unfamiliar to many audiences today.