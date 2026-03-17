Celebrating sacred ragas of Dhamar Utsav

On a serene weekend evening in the gentle embrace of the Nandagiri Hills, the third edition of Dhamar Utsav unfolded as an immersive celebration of one of India’s oldest musical traditions. As the sun dipped behind the hills and the quiet landscape settled into twilight, the venue slowly filled with the deep, meditative notes of Dhrupad. The evening brought together musicians, patrons and rasikas for a musical experience rooted in devotion, heritage and the timeless spirit of Indian classical music.