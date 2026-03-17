Constable killed in Hyderabad for ignoring housewarming invite; two held

HYDERABAD: Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly killing a police constable, Sudheer Kumar, following a dispute related to a housewarming function.

Police said the accused, Banothu Santhosh and Podishetty Tarun, had been friends with the victim for several years. A few days ago, Sudheer had invited them to his brother-in-law’s housewarming ceremony, but allegedly did not respond to their calls on the day of the event, leading to a verbal altercation over the phone and WhatsApp.

On Sunday, Santhosh, along with Tarun, allegedly called Sudheer to the Chilakanagar ground. The victim went there with his friend Imran Khan and when he questioned the accused over the verbal abuse, Santhosh allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

As Sudheer tried to escape, the two accused chased him and stabbed him multiple times, killing him on the spot before fleeing.

Police said the weapon used in the attack was a knife attached to a bike key chain measuring about three inches.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and later apprehended the accused based on technical evidence.

Uppal police are investigating the case.