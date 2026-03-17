Man arrested for rape, murder of four-year-old in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a four-year-old girl after luring her with chocolates and biscuits in Puppalaguda on Sunday night.

The accused, identified as Biswa Oraw alias Bishu, is a mason working at Western Constructions in Puppalaguda, where both he and the victim’s family were employed. He is a resident of BSR Labour Colony in Puppalaguda and a native of Malda district in West Bengal.

According to police, around 10.30 pm on Sunday, the girl’s family approached the Narsingi police station and reported that their 4-year-old daughter was missing.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. During the investigation, police scoured CCTV footage and other evidence and zeroed in on Biswa Oraw as the person who had taken the girl earlier in the day.

Officials said Biswa Oraw was arrested and during interrogation, confessed to raping and murdering the victim by throttling her neck and later hitting her with a boulder. The accused then led police to the body found in nearby bushes.

Man gets 20 year jail for sexual assault of minor

A court in Rangareddy district at LB Nagar on Monday sentenced Methre Ajay (26), an auto driver from Jalpally village in Balapur mandal of Rangareddy district, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of `42,000 and directed the accused to pay `5 lakh compensation to the victim.