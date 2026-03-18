Addressing Oral Health Challenges in Down Syndrome

From a clinical standpoint, the causes of these dental concerns are multifactorial. “People with Down syndrome are more prone to dental problems due to genetic factors that affect tooth development, immune response and oral muscle tone,” explains Dr Venu Babu. These biological factors are further intertwined with developmental and behavioural challenges. “Anatomical issues such as small jaws, immunological vulnerabilities, and psychological factors like diminished motivation for self-care all contribute,” adds Dr Pragya.