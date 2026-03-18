From Silent to Severe: Why Wilson’s Disease Is Often Diagnosed Late

Wilson’s disease is not something most people would think about, until it suddenly enters a conversation, often through a story that feels too close to home. It is a rare genetic condition, quiet in its early stages and often mistaken for something far less serious, yet capable of affecting the liver, brain, and overall health in ways that can turn life upside down. That reality came into sharper focus after the passing of 30-year-old Maya Kibbel, a childhood friend, neighbour and the ‘unofficial sister’ of the Jonas Brothers. Her story has since prompted doctors to speak more openly about why this condition is so often missed and why identifying it early matters more than anything else.