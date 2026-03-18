Legacy and learning shape sisters’ musical journey

Few legacies in Indian classical music are as revered as that of M S Subbulakshmi. For sisters S Aishwarya and S Soundarya, carrying that inheritance forward is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. Great-granddaughters of the legendary vocalist, and disciples of their grandmother Radha Viswanathan, the duo has been steadily carving their own artistic identity while remaining rooted in tradition. Fresh from their performance during Swaranjali at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad, the sisters speak about legacy, rigorous practice, and more.
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What did performing at Ravindra Bharathi mean to you?
Aishwarya: There is no doubt that we were incredibly thrilled to perform at such a celebrated venue like Ravindra Bharathi. Our great-grandmother, Bharat Ratna M S Subbulakshmi ji, and our grandmother, Radha Viswanathan ji, had also performed there on many occasions. It brought back very nostalgic memories. Swaranjali was essentially a homage to the precious legacy that my sister and I represent.
What was it like performing in Hyderabad
Soundarya: My sister and I were extremely happy to perform in Hyderabad and in front of such an erudite audience. The venue itself is named after Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, which made the experience even more special. It was truly a memorable evening for us.
When did you first realise the responsibility and privilege of carrying the musical legacy of M S Subbulakshmi?
Soundarya: My sister and I are deeply conscious of the fact that we come from the tradition representing the legacy. At the same time, carnatic music offers immense scope for creativity. While we honour the legacy, the audience also gets to see us showcasing our own skills, which makes the experience more interesting.
When singing songs immortalised by MS Subbulakshmi, do you avoid listening to her recordings or draw inspiration from them?
Aishwarya: We never listen to any songs before a concert. What we perform on stage is something we have practised and chiselled to perfection together. As listeners, people may feel that our renditions bear an uncanny resemblance to the originals, and we attribute that to her blessings.
How do you balance the traditional Semmangudi bani with emotional spontaneity for today’s audiences?
Soundarya: Even today, my sister and I continue learning from vidwan S Murali sir of the Semmangudi bani. We believe a perfectly rendered composition naturally connects with the audience. Traditionally, our great-grandmother’s concerts began with heavy classical pieces and ended with emotionally charged songs.
In a lineage so steeped in tradition, how do you negotiate the pressure of expectation while allowing yourself the room to evolve?
Aishwarya: When someone attends our concert for the first time, they immediately perceive that our music represents our great-grandmother’s tradition. At the same time, the same rasika will also notice our individual signatures and stylistic features. We make a very conscious effort to balance both — preserving the legacy while also developing our own identity.
What were your early years of riyaaz like as a musician?
Soundarya: Practice is essential — the more effort in the music room, the easier the concert. M S Subbulakshmi garu always believed that only about 50 percent of practice reflects on stage. My father, Srinivasan (carnatic musician), said that true success demands blood, sweat, and tears, and reminds us that practise should be a natural part of daily life, without self-sympathy or a sense of achievement
A cherished memory you have of your great-grandmother and grandmother?
Aishwarya: When I was about seven years old, we would often visit my great-grandmother at her residence in Kotturpuram, near South Chennai. I would sing the songs I had learned from my grandmother, Radha Viswanathan ji, and she would give me tips. Once I sang Bhavayami Gopalabalam for her. When I reached the line Thiruvenkata Chalastitam she had tears in her eyes and did a namaskaram, just as she used to do in her concerts. Afterwards she told my father, ‘This girl will carry my legacy forward’. At that age I did not fully understand the weight of those words, but even today when I recall that moment, it gives me goosebumps. My grandmother always told me that no matter how much name or fame one achieves, humility and simplicity must remain.
As you perform across different cities and countries, what have audiences taught you about your own music?
Soundarya: Audiences across the world respond to our music in different ways. In countries like South Africa and Mauritius, people see our music as a connection to the land of their origin and are deeply moved by it. European audiences are often awestruck by how structured and cerebral our music is, while audiences in the United States — many of whom are Indian — are extremely knowledgeable because they are exposed to so much carnatic music.