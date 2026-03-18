Legacy and learning shape sisters’ musical journey

What did performing at Ravindra Bharathi mean to you?

Aishwarya: There is no doubt that we were incredibly thrilled to perform at such a celebrated venue like Ravindra Bharathi. Our great-grandmother, Bharat Ratna M S Subbulakshmi ji, and our grandmother, Radha Viswanathan ji, had also performed there on many occasions. It brought back very nostalgic memories. Swaranjali was essentially a homage to the precious legacy that my sister and I represent.