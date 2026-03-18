Revenue Recovery Act to be invoked against tax defaulters in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With just 15 days left in the financial year, the GHMC has decided to crack down on major property tax defaulters.

Municipal Commissioner RV Karnan has said warrant officers will be deployed at the circle level to act against top defaulters. Distress warrants will be issued first, followed by action under the Revenue Recovery (RR) Act if dues remain unpaid.

Addressing a news conference, he said 1.64 lakh demand notices have already been issued. Taxpayers are also receiving bulk SMS alerts under the One Time Scheme (OTS), which offers a 90% waiver on interest.

Karnan urged citizens to utilise the OTS before the March 31, 2026 deadline, saying that a similar scheme may not be offered next year.

In the Core Urban Region (CURE), there are 28.80 lakh PTINs, of which 16.80 lakh taxpayers have paid their dues. Collections across GHMC, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri have risen to Rs 2,186 crore so far, compared to Rs 1,984 crore during the same period last year.

Within GHMC limits, there are 11.45 lakh properties, including 8.82 lakh residential and 2.63 lakh non-residential units. Of these, 6.31 lakh have paid, while 5.13 lakh are yet to clear dues.

As of March 15, GHMC has collected Rs 823.72 crore, with Khairatabad contributing the highest share. Under the OTS, Rs 140 crore has been collected, with Rs 34 crore waived.

The GHMC has also intensified awareness campaigns through bus shelters, media platforms and social media, urging citizens to clear pending dues. Online payment facilities are available via MeeSeva centres, the GHMC website and the MyGHMC app.