Rs 282 crore to refurbish Hyderabad's 97-year-old Osmansagar conduit

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has proposed a Rs 282 crore refurbishment of the ageing Osmansagar water supply system to restore efficiency and ensure designed water quantities reach the city.
The project focuses on the 14.6-km masonry conduit that carries raw water from the Osmansagar (Gandipet) reservoir to the Asifnagar Water Treatment Plant. Built about 97 years ago, the gravity-based structure now suffers from seepage, infiltration and leakage.
A parallel 900 mm RCC pipeline laid around 55 years ago is also prone to frequent breakdowns and leaks, having exceeded its operational life. Officials say the ageing infrastructure has begun affecting supply reliability to several parts of Hyderabad.
HMWSSB has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) through a private consultant following directions issued during government review meetings. The proposal has been approved by the Board of Directors and is awaiting state government clearance.
The refurbishment aims to reduce transmission losses, improve reliability and enable the Osmansagar system to deliver its designed capacity.
Pipeline for Lifeline
Original system
Commissioned: 1920
Designed capacity: 27 MGD
Raw water carried through 14.6 km masonry conduit
21 MGD conveyed through gravity conduit to Asifnagar filter beds
6 MGD carried through 900 mm pipeline laid in 1970
Key issues
Severe seepage and leakage in the masonry conduit
Frequent breakdowns in ageing RCC pipeline
Transmission losses affecting supply reliability
Proposed works
0.5 MG sump-cum-pump house near Osmansagar reservoir
1,500 mm gravity main (800 m) from reservoir forebay to sump on dam
1,300 mm pumping main (9.9 km) to Shaikpet WTP
21 MGD water treatment plant at Shaikpet with clear water sump and pumping station
1,100 mm pumping main (300 m) from WTP to Shaikpet High Level Reservoir
1,000 mm gravity main (5 km) from Shaikpet HLR to Bhojagutta