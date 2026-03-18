Skincare Without the Hype: Experts Cut Through Social Media Noise

Dr Showrya agreed that while online platforms have opened up conversations around skincare, problems begin when trends turn into prescriptions. “They have helped me by making a lot of conversations around skin and skincare. An average person now knows that they must apply sunscreen. I see more awareness of preventative skin care, and people look at ingredients instead of just products, so in that way, they have helped in raising awareness, but it must stop with awareness. When they try to take medicine into their hands, prescribe or sell products through fear-mongering, that is when problems arise,” she explained.