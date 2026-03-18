Skincare Without the Hype: Experts Cut Through Social Media Noise

On most days, skincare advice comes not from a doctor’s clinic but from a phone screen. A quick scroll through Instagram promises everything — glowing ‘glass skin’, miracle serums, and routines stretching from three to 12 steps. It was this overwhelming influx of information, and the confusion it often creates, that took centre stage at the 20th edition of The Souk India, held at The Quorum.
The day-long gathering, curated by founder Juhi Mydra, brought together women entrepreneurs, creatives, and founders in a lively marketplace of women-led brands. Labels such as Evol Lab-Grown Diamonds, Rama Studio, Breathing Canvas Tattoos, Flowerama, 12:31 from Jaipur, Studio Krits, Hues & Patterns, Passport Brews, House of Stitch, House of Gaea, and Patisamour added colour and character to the space, alongside experiences like tarot readings by Muskan and beverages from Crack Soda.
Moderated by communications professional Padmaja Konisetti, the panel titled Filters, Facials & Facts: Navigating Skincare in the Age of Social Media featured dermatologists Dr Rajetha Damisetty from Mohana Skin, Hair and Aesthetic Clinic and Dr Showrya Gadde from Dermatology and Wellness Clinic. What followed was an eye-opening conversation about how online trends are shaping the way people treat their skin and hair.
“Compared to even 10 years ago, if you ask the average person on the street, most are using at least a two-step routine with a moisturiser and a sunscreen. The problem is misinformation, because everybody with an Instagram handle has become a skin influencer, which makes it hard to differentiate between a true expert and somebody with more visibility. In dermatology, we talk about trading credibility for visibility, and while I share common sense advice on diet, exercise, sleep, and habits, people still follow quick-fix promises, which worries us as doctors,” said Dr Rajetha.
Dr Showrya agreed that while online platforms have opened up conversations around skincare, problems begin when trends turn into prescriptions. “They have helped me by making a lot of conversations around skin and skincare. An average person now knows that they must apply sunscreen. I see more awareness of preventative skin care, and people look at ingredients instead of just products, so in that way, they have helped in raising awareness, but it must stop with awareness. When they try to take medicine into their hands, prescribe or sell products through fear-mongering, that is when problems arise,” she explained.
The panel also addressed the pressure to follow elaborate skincare routines seen online. “I don’t usually go beyond five products, including cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen. I add two targeted creams or serums for the most important concern they want to deal with. When the world is simplifying things, complicating skincare does not make sense,” Dr Showrya expressed.
Dr Rajetha also cautioned against one of the most common myths circulating online — that natural ingredients are always safe. “The one that bothers me the most is just natural means of safety, which is absolute nonsense because I see patients with damaged barriers from kitchen ingredients like lemon juice or baking soda, and olive oil damages the skin barrier,” she shared.
Ultimately, both doctors returned to a simple piece of advice for anyone navigating viral skincare trends. “Whenever you see a product online, ask yourself one question: do I really need this?” Dr Showrya suggested.
Beneath the filters, facials, and the endless reels, the panel reminded the audience that skincare does not need to be complicated. Sometimes, it simply needs to be understood.
Before the evening came to an end, the second panel, Architects of Change, turned the focus to women’s financial independence, with entrepreneurs sharing honest journeys of building businesses, finding confidence, and learning to take control of their own paths.