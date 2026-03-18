Soulful baithak evening leaves Hyderabad in sukoon

In a room where conversations slowly faded into attentive silence, music and poetry took over for an intimate evening of reflection and melody. An Evening of Sukoon, organised by Once Upon India as its first-ever baithak in Hyderabad, brought singer Utkarsh Sharma to The Quorum Hyderabad this weekend. Known for his soulful sufi renditions, ghazals and timeless classics, the young artiste turned the gathering into a gentle musical conversation.
The baithak format of the show was also made possible through a collaboration with Once Upon India, a platform that revives traditional baithak-style performances. Utkarsh appreciates the return of such spaces and narrates, “The tradition of ghazals has always been in the form of baithaks, and Once Upon India is one of the foundations and event companies that arranges these old-school baithak-style gatherings, so it is really great to see such platforms.”
For Utkarsh, the idea of ‘sukoon’ goes beyond the music itself and lies in the feeling audiences carry back home after the concert. Reflecting on the meaning behind the show’s title, he says, “There’s a line, ‘kisi ko kaamayabi mein sukoon nazar aaya to woh bhagte gaye, kisi ko sukoon mein kaamayabi nazar aaya to woh thehar gaye’ and for me, sukoon is when people walk out of the concert with a smile on their face. Many people come looking for peace, and we try to create a space where they connect with the music and relate it to their own memories.”
Unlike many performances that follow a carefully planned list of songs, Utkarsh prefers to let the evening unfold naturally, depending on the audience’s response. Speaking about how he curates his performances in different cities, he explains, “There is no fixed setlist. It is very spontaneous. Sometimes I read a sher and if it touches the audience deeply, the whole mood changes. Then I simply catch that feeling and go along with it.”
Performing in Hyderabad, he says, carries a special significance because of the city’s deep connection with Urdu poetry. Sharing his thoughts on performing here, Utkarsh says, “It is the City of Nawabs, and Urdu poetry has always been rich here. It is an honour to perform in Hyderabad. Audiences here listen very carefully, and that is what a ghazal singer needs because every word matters.”
Explaining this connection, he expresses, “Music is just an expression of emotions, and stories are too, with very little difference. I can say music is a better expression of feelings. When someone writes a ghazal and puts a feeling into it, music enhances that feeling, and stories and ghazals can move forward together.”
Addressing a common perception about ghazals, he acknowledges, “Many people think ghazals are only about sadness, but they are not just sad songs. They talk about longing, humour, philosophy and many other emotions. I want new listeners to see that side of ghazals.”
Looking back at his journey, he says, “For me it is a safar of learning and humility. I feel I’m always a student; it will never happen that I’ve mastered everything or learned it all. Wherever I go and perform, I always learn something new, meet new people, and receive feedback, so the learning never stops. ”
As the evening came to an end, Utkarsh had the room softly singing along to Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch, Aaoge Jab Tum, Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and a few timeless ghazals which had the room smiling.