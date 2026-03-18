Soulful baithak evening leaves Hyderabad in sukoon

For Utkarsh, the idea of ‘sukoon’ goes beyond the music itself and lies in the feeling audiences carry back home after the concert. Reflecting on the meaning behind the show’s title, he says, “There’s a line, ‘kisi ko kaamayabi mein sukoon nazar aaya to woh bhagte gaye, kisi ko sukoon mein kaamayabi nazar aaya to woh thehar gaye’ and for me, sukoon is when people walk out of the concert with a smile on their face. Many people come looking for peace, and we try to create a space where they connect with the music and relate it to their own memories.”