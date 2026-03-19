Bihar duo takes Dhrupad beyond stages

As Dhrupad Bandhu and guru-bhai, how has your training influenced your collaboration?

Sanjeev: We didn’t train separately; we both learned under the same guru, in the same gurukul. We began in 2006 — Manish ji joined a little earlier, and I came a few months later.

Manish: We learned together, lived together, and absorbed the same style, the same gayaki, and the same way of thinking. That’s why singing together felt natural, and this decision wasn’t ours, but our guruji’s.