Chef Sanjay Thumma: Ugadi is not just a festival, but a chance to become better

How can we get the younger generation to participate in festivals?

The younger generation should not be brought into festivals only through instructions — they should be brought in through experience. Let them help make Ugadi pachadi, decorate rangoli, tie mango leaves, plate festive food, hear the meaning behind the traditions, and take part in fun family moments. Parents today must learn to guide without becoming too dominant. When children grow up, start earning, or build their own homes — even abroad — tradition should be taken to them with warmth, not control. I saw something beautiful when I visited my son in the US: Indians abroad often celebrate festivals with even more colour and excitement because they value that connection to home. Food is one of the best bridges between generations. I feel fortunate that through my television shows and YouTube, I can contribute in a small way by keeping these festive food memories alive. When youngsters connect through taste, stories, and laughter, tradition naturally becomes part of their lives.