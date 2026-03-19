Hyderabad student dies by suicide after boyfriend's visit

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old Intermediate student, a resident of Padmarao Nagar, allegedly died by suicide at her residence on Tuesday under suspicious circumstances.

According to the police, the girl’s father stated that he had gone to Bowenpally market to procure vegetables, while his wife had left to sell vegetables on a pushcart near SP College in Padmarao Nagar. Their son had also stepped out, leaving the girl alone at home.

During this time, her boyfriend, accompanied by two friends, reportedly visited the house. The father told police that he was unaware of what transpired, but one Jagadish later informed his wife that their daughter had locked herself inside and died by hanging.

On receiving information, family members rushed to the house and shifted the girl to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The Chilkalaguda police have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS (suspicious death) and initiated an investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)