Sip, Learn, Repeat: Coffee Lab Redefines Café Culture

A key focus at the lab is breaking the myth that coffee has to be bitter. “My take is that most people are not aware of how to brew coffee correctly, and even many coffee shop owners and baristas do not really know what they are doing. As a result, there is a misconception that coffee should always be bitter, which is a myth we are trying to break. A good cup of coffee should have acidity, sweetness, and bitterness in harmony. When we taste coffee, whether black, espresso, or with milk, we look for these elements to balance each other. Over-extraction, high water temperature, and lack of measurement increase bitterness. Making good coffee is about adjusting variables to create a palatable, enjoyable drink that gives energy without needing excess sugar,” he explains. During tastings, guests often realise they don’t need sugar when the coffee is brewed right, whether it’s a balanced espresso or a flat white with less milk that lets the bean shine through.