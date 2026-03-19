Telangana HC limits parking fee order to one theatre

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has modified a single judge’s interim order restraining collection of parking fees in theatres across the state.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin held that the directions would apply only to Asian Mukta A2 Konark Theatre, the sole respondent in the writ petition, and not to other theatres.

The case arose from a writ petition filed by law student Prem Kumar challenging parking charges in theatres as contrary to the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, which mandates free parking in commercial establishments. He also questioned GO Ms No. 121 issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department on July 20, 2021, and annexed a parking receipt allegedly issued at Asian Mukta A2 Konark Theatre.

The single judge had suspended collection of parking fees in theatres across the state and stayed the GO, posting the matter for further hearing on April 6, 2026, and directing respondents to file counters.