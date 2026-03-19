Telangana HC limits parking fee order to one theatre

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has modified a single judge’s interim order restraining collection of parking fees in theatres across the state.
A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin held that the directions would apply only to Asian Mukta A2 Konark Theatre, the sole respondent in the writ petition, and not to other theatres.
The case arose from a writ petition filed by law student Prem Kumar challenging parking charges in theatres as contrary to the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, which mandates free parking in commercial establishments. He also questioned GO Ms No. 121 issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department on July 20, 2021, and annexed a parking receipt allegedly issued at Asian Mukta A2 Konark Theatre.
The single judge had suspended collection of parking fees in theatres across the state and stayed the GO, posting the matter for further hearing on April 6, 2026, and directing respondents to file counters.
The order was challenged in writ appeals by theatre operators, including Sudarshan 35MM and RR Cine Enterprises. Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy argued that relief affecting all theatres could not be granted when only one theatre was a party, and that such directions could arise only in a properly constituted PIL.
Accepting the contention, the bench ruled that the interim order could not have state-wide application and confined it to the theatre impleaded in the petition.
House demolitions plea to be heard on March 24
Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court will hear on March 24, 2026, a writ petition filed by Talluri Venkata Narasamma and 23 other daily wage workers from Khammam district challenging the demolition of their houses in Velugumatla village. The matter was listed earlier but could not be taken up due to paucity of time. On a mention by counsel for the petitioners, the court posted the case to March 24.