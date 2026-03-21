Grace in Every Phase: Bhumika Chawla on Growth, Grit and Good Cinema

Even after decades in cinema, Bhumika Chawla continues to carry the same quiet grace and authenticity that first won audiences over. With a career that has seamlessly evolved across languages and roles, she remains both relevant and refreshingly grounded. Now, as she receives the Gaddar Award for Best Supporting Actress for Euphoria, she reflects on the film, her journey and the changing landscape of cinema in an exclusive conversation with CE.
Excerpts
How do you feel receiving the award?
Receiving an award for the work one does is always a very happy feeling. I wasn’t even expecting this, I got a message from my team and was truly thrilled. Euphoria is a film very close to my heart. It’s one of the most special projects in my career right now because it is so relatable to today’s times. It has been a beautiful journey.
Tell us about your experience being part of Euphoria.
It was both challenging and relatable. As a parent, one often wonders about the times we are living in. Today’s world is very different, especially with Gen Z, and every generation feels that shift. I sometimes wonder where we are headed in the next five or ten years, but all we can do is hope for the best. As for the film, many scenes were emotionally demanding. Playing a mother who deeply loves her child, while also trying to make morally right decisions, made certain moments particularly challenging.
What changes have you seen in the industry since you started?
There have been many changes over the past two decades. Technically, the industry has evolved tremendously, and the kind of scripts being explored today is quite diverse. While there is a lot of good content, I also feel there is an excess of violence being shown — not just in films but also on digital platforms. This is just my personal opinion, but I feel it can influence younger audiences, especially those who may not distinguish between reel and real. Some may start seeing such behaviour as ‘cool’, which is concerning. I think that’s an area where we can be more mindful.
What makes you choose a script?
I need to connect with the story, it has to touch my heart. The team also matters. I look for something I haven’t done before, and there are a few personal prerequisites I consider before saying yes to a project.
Who has inspired you?
My parents have been a big source of inspiration, and the books I read. Nature inspires me deeply. Honestly, inspiration can come from anyone. It could be a neighbour or a parent you meet at school. You never know whose story will move you.
What have been some of the most challenging phases in your career?
I am always grateful for the work I’ve received, and the people I’ve worked with. But like any industry, phases of inactivity can be challenging. When there’s a longer gap than expected, making a comeback can be tough. Even after more than two decades, I feel that doing something different requires staying connected and actively involved. That said, it has been a wonderful journey, and I thank God for everything.
What do you do when you’re not shooting?
(Laughs) Sometimes I don’t know what I’m doing! I keep myself busy at home, my routine, and being a mom — to my child and my dogs. I enjoy simple things — travelling, reading, working out and walking on the beach.
What are your favourite travel destinations?
There are many places in India I love — Kerala and Goa, for instance. I also love Chail, near Shimla, for its beautiful mountains. And internationally, Switzerland is a favourite.
What keeps you motivated?
I still feel like a student. When I look back at my journey, I’m surprised at how far I’ve come, but I still have the desire to do so much more. Watching great performances and films inspires me to keep growing and exploring new kinds of work.
How do you define success?
Peace of mind and good health. There is no greater success than that. You can have money, awards, and everything else, but without these two, you won’t be truly happy. For me, that is the real definition of success.