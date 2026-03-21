Grace in Every Phase: Bhumika Chawla on Growth, Grit and Good Cinema

What changes have you seen in the industry since you started?

There have been many changes over the past two decades. Technically, the industry has evolved tremendously, and the kind of scripts being explored today is quite diverse. While there is a lot of good content, I also feel there is an excess of violence being shown — not just in films but also on digital platforms. This is just my personal opinion, but I feel it can influence younger audiences, especially those who may not distinguish between reel and real. Some may start seeing such behaviour as ‘cool’, which is concerning. I think that’s an area where we can be more mindful.

What makes you choose a script?

I need to connect with the story, it has to touch my heart. The team also matters. I look for something I haven’t done before, and there are a few personal prerequisites I consider before saying yes to a project.

Who has inspired you?

My parents have been a big source of inspiration, and the books I read. Nature inspires me deeply. Honestly, inspiration can come from anyone. It could be a neighbour or a parent you meet at school. You never know whose story will move you.