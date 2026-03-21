Hardly any rock, cafe

Hard Rock Cafe was started by two Americans in 1971 who just wanted a place that serves good burgers and plays rock music. Simple. And then one day Eric Clapton left his guitar on the wall. Soon this became a trend and Hard Rock Cafe had 83,000 pieces of music memorabilia. When they realised some of these pieces were disintegrating and people were getting bored, they sent a few to India and started new branches. Mumbai in 2006 and Hyderabad in 2009.

Hard Rock came to India in an era when rock was dead. But like all good things, we received it 30 years late. Perfect timing though. Rock was still alive in India thanks to MP3 players, songs.pk downloads, and a few rock bands who tried to match the music with goatees, tattoos and long hair.

Initially it was good. Rock music, American burgers, memorabilia you could see up close. All hunky dory, just like the West enjoyed 30 years ago.

I was a rock purist. I would only listen to originals. But I would go there for the burgers. Now we already had American burgers. McDonald’s. But McDonald’s adapted to Indian taste in just two weeks of entering the market. Chicken Maharaja Mac, spicy paneer burger, rice bowl. Hard Rock Cafe on the other hand stuck to its American sanskar. They would ask you whether the meat should be medium, rare or well done. FYI all three types of patty are bland. So I would always say done well please.

This is when the frustration started. The waiter one day was asking me sir, well done or medium and the song playing on stage was Dil Ka Dariya Beh Hi Gaya. If you are going to play Bollywood music in a rock temple, might as well sin all the way and serve me a fried cutlet. I don’t even know the difference. Nobody does in India.