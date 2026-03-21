Panjabi MC: When the Crowd Reacts Live, That’s the Best Feeling

At the centre of that sonic revolution was British-Indian producer and performer Panjabi MC, whose fusion of bhangra, hip-hop, and electronic music transformed club culture in the early 2000s and introduced global audiences to the energy of Punjabi sound. When Panjabi MC recently returned to Hyderabad for a special club performance at Quake Arena, it marked a significant moment for him. This was his first full-fledged club show in Hyderabad — and one he had been eagerly anticipating.