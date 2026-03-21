Panjabi MC: When the Crowd Reacts Live, That’s the Best Feeling

When the opening beats of Mundian To Bach Ke drop, recognition is instant. Alongside tracks like Jogi, Dhol Jageero Da, or even the original hook of Morni Banke from Badhaai Ho, the song helped redefine how Punjabi music travelled across the world.
At the centre of that sonic revolution was British-Indian producer and performer Panjabi MC, whose fusion of bhangra, hip-hop, and electronic music transformed club culture in the early 2000s and introduced global audiences to the energy of Punjabi sound. When Panjabi MC recently returned to Hyderabad for a special club performance at Quake Arena, it marked a significant moment for him. This was his first full-fledged club show in Hyderabad — and one he had been eagerly anticipating.
“Hyderabad has a proper reputation for big energy and a vibrant nightlife. I’ve played all over the world, but every city in India has its own flavour. Normally I’m performing in Punjab, but coming to the middle of India and playing in one of the most exciting cities in the country feels special,” he began with a palpable excitement.
For the artist, performing in India always carries a unique energy because of the audience’s deep cultural connection to the music. “Abroad people love the beats and the energy. But here the audience knows the lyrics, they understand the culture and the story behind the music. That connection is on another level,” he expressed.
Over the years, Panjabi MC has built his signature style by blending traditional Punjabi folk melodies with the punch and attitude of hip-hop and electronic music. The fusion, he says, comes naturally when the two musical worlds meet.
He shared, “Punjabi folk already has incredible melodies and rhythms. When you bring in hip-hop or electronic elements, it adds power and attitude. When it’s done right, the two styles fit together naturally.”
During his Hyderabad set, the artist took the audience through different phases of his musical journey, mixing classics with newer sounds. For him, live performances are less about individual songs and more about creating an experience for the crowd.
Now, more than two decades into his career, the thrill of music continues to drive him.
He reflected, “Music itself excites me. When you find a new sound or a new rhythm that feels fresh, that feeling never goes away. And when you see the crowd reacting to it live, that’s the best feeling in the world.”
Looking back at the early 2000s, Panjabi MC believes that era played a crucial role in introducing Punjabi music to a global audience. Tracks like Mundian To Bach Ke helped demonstrate that the genre could travel far beyond its regional roots.
Despite decades of international success, Panjabi MC remains deeply grateful for the journey his music has taken.
“I started making music simply because I loved it. Somehow it travelled around the world. When you see different generations still playing those songs, that’s a blessing,” he recounted.
Even today, the artist continues to look ahead, focusing on fresh collaborations, new sounds and more performances across the globe. “More music, more shows, more collaborations. I’m always working on new sounds and new projects with different artists,” he concluded.