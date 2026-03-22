Ex-BRS MLA’s Moinabad farmhouse seized

HYDERABAD: Revenue officials on Saturday reportedly seized the Moinabad farmhouse belonging to former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. The property, which had come under the spotlight in the Moinabad drugs case, was found during a preliminary inquiry to have allegedly been constructed on assigned land. Officials also noted that several large structures on the property were built without obtaining mandatory government permissions.

The Moinabad police also seized several luxury vehicles found at the farmhouse, including those belonging to five guests who were present during the alleged drug party.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has reportedly detained an alleged drug peddler, Abhishek Singh. Four SIT teams tracked him down based on inputs provided by Rohith Reddy’s driver and one of the accused, Silveri Sharath Kumar.

According to sources, Abhishek Singh allegedly supplied drugs for the party held at the farmhouse. Sharath is said to have procured the drugs from him near the Outer Ring Road, after which they were allegedly consumed by several attendees.

Earlier, during preliminary interrogation, Sharath allegedly misled the police by claiming that the cocaine had been brought from Shimla. However, during subsequent questioning, he reportedly admitted to sourcing the drugs from Abhishek Singh. Acting on this information, the SIT formed four teams to trace the accused.

Officials believe more details are likely to emerge, as Abhishek Singh’s mobile phone is suspected to contain crucial evidence. Investigators are currently analysing the data as part of the ongoing probe.