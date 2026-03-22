Grace in motion, clarity in leadership

HYDERABAD: In a world where art and administration are often seen as opposites — one rooted in emotion, the other in structure — Dr Anuradha (Jonnalagadda) Tadakamalla quietly bridges both. Recently stepping in as the interim Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, she brings with her a rare blend of artistic depth and academic leadership.

Her journey spans over three decades in teaching and more than a decade in academic administration. At the UoH, she has played a key role in strengthening dance as a serious academic discipline. She served multiple terms as Head of the Department of Dance and earlier as the dean of the Sarojini Naidu School, contributing to curriculum design, institutional planning and academic expansion. As a subject expert with the University Grants Commission, she has also helped shape national standards by contributing to revisions of the NET syllabus in dance and theatre.

Beyond administration, Anuradha is widely recognised as an accomplished Kuchipudi performer. Her work reflects a thoughtful balance between tradition and contemporary ideas. Choreographies such as Mahakali, Chhaya, Namostunari, Apas – An Ode to Water and Prabuddha Manimekhala demonstrate how classical forms can remain relevant while preserving their essence.

Her contribution extends to preserving century-old Kuchipudi source material through the Art India Foundation, alongside her academic work, which includes authoring and editing six volumes on south Indian art and dance. As a mentor, she has trained over 30 batches of postgraduate students and guided 12 PhD scholars.