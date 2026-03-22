Grace in motion, clarity in leadership

HYDERABAD: In a world where art and administration are often seen as opposites — one rooted in emotion, the other in structure — Dr Anuradha (Jonnalagadda) Tadakamalla quietly bridges both. Recently stepping in as the interim Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, she brings with her a rare blend of artistic depth and academic leadership.
Her journey spans over three decades in teaching and more than a decade in academic administration. At the UoH, she has played a key role in strengthening dance as a serious academic discipline. She served multiple terms as Head of the Department of Dance and earlier as the dean of the Sarojini Naidu School, contributing to curriculum design, institutional planning and academic expansion. As a subject expert with the University Grants Commission, she has also helped shape national standards by contributing to revisions of the NET syllabus in dance and theatre.
Beyond administration, Anuradha is widely recognised as an accomplished Kuchipudi performer. Her work reflects a thoughtful balance between tradition and contemporary ideas. Choreographies such as Mahakali, Chhaya, Namostunari, Apas – An Ode to Water and Prabuddha Manimekhala demonstrate how classical forms can remain relevant while preserving their essence.
Her contribution extends to preserving century-old Kuchipudi source material through the Art India Foundation, alongside her academic work, which includes authoring and editing six volumes on south Indian art and dance. As a mentor, she has trained over 30 batches of postgraduate students and guided 12 PhD scholars.
Now, as she steps into the role of V-C, she sees it not as a disruption but a continuation. “It is an interim responsibility given to the senior-most professor as per university statutes,” she says.
For her, art and administration are not separate worlds. “Being an artist gives you an advantage. You learn to respond instantly. There is creativity and intuition involved, and these are useful in administration,” she tells TNIE. Years of performance, she believes, have sharpened her ability to make decisions with sensitivity and awareness. She approaches the role with calm confidence rather than urgency. “It may take some time, but I will find the rhythm,” she adds.
Anuradha’s vision for the university is equally measured. Instead of sweeping reforms, she believes in continuity. “The university already has strong faculty, infrastructure and a legacy of excellence. I don’t think I need to do something extraordinary,” she noted.
At the same time, she encourages students to blend artistic practice with academic learning. “Students should pursue both. Being academically informed makes you a thinking artist. It deepens your understanding and enriches your performance,” she says.