Hyderabad property registrations rise 32% MoM in February

HYDERABAD: Residential property registrations in Hyderabad rebounded in February 2026 after a dip in the previous month, according to Knight Frank India’s latest assessment.

A total of 6,179 residential properties were registered during the month, marking a 3% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a sharp 32% month-on-month (MoM) rise. In value terms, registration touched Rs 4,139 crore, up 5% YoY and 42% MoM increase, indicating strong traction in higher-value transactions.

Homes priced above Rs 1 crore accounted for 18% of total registrations and 48% of the total transaction value, underlining the continued dominance of the premium housing segment.

Hyderabad’s residential market, spanning Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts, saw a modest recovery across segments. Registrations in the premium category (above Rs 1 crore) rose 6% YoY, while the affordable segment (below Rs 50 lakh) recorded a 7% increase, indicating a pickup at both ends of the market.

However, the mid-segment (Rs 50 lakh–Rs 1 crore) continued to face pressure, with registrations declining 7% YoY. Its share in total registrations fell from 26% to 23%, while its contribution to total transaction value dropped from 28% to 25%.

Key IT-driven micro-markets such as Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Gaganpahad, Narsingi and Kondapur continued to anchor premium housing demand, supported by proximity to employment hubs and strong infrastructure.

Most registered homes were sized between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft, accounting for 66% of total registrations, while units above 2,000 sq ft made up 16% of transactions.