Property owners get relief as Telangana HC halts Jubilee Hills land acquisition

HYDERABAD: In relief to property owners in Jubilee Hills, the Telangana High Court has stayed further proceedings in a land acquisition case related to Road No. 45 in the locality. Justice NV Shravan Kumar passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by CV Narasimham and three others against notices issued by the Special Collector and GHMC for road widening.

The petitioners challenged the acquisition under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, for widening the road from 80 ft to 120 ft towards Durgam Cheruvu. They said earlier court orders had directed authorities not to interfere without due process and alleged their objections were ignored.

Their counsel argued that the declaration under Section 19 was defective as it did not mention any resettlement plan and wrongly treated private land as government property. It was also claimed that the notification was not properly published.

The court noted missing details, including resettlement arrangements, and discrepancies in land classification. Observing that the issue needs detailed examination, the court stayed all further action, including notices and dispossession. The case will be heard next on April 7.