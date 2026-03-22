Teaching kids to share space with the wild in Telangana's Kamareddy

KAMAREDDY : In the villages surrounding the forests of Kamareddy district, a new generation is being taught to see the wild differently. Forest officials are stepping into classrooms, teaching children not to fear the wild, but to understand it with the hope of building a future where humans and animals can coexist.

Kamareddy district has nearly 2 lakh acres of forest, home to around 45 leopards and more than 40 species of wildlife. Over the years, however, the boundary between forest and farmland has blurred. Grazing lands have shrunk, and agricultural expansion has pushed closer to forest edges, often leading to wild animals straying into fields and attacking livestock.

The forests are divided into 65 blocks, with over 108 water bodies — 60 of them man-made — sustaining wildlife, especially during summer. Interestingly, animals use these water sources at different times.

But outside the forest, the challenges are growing. Encroachment remains a persistent issue. Officials say they managed to reclaim about 25 acres in Gandhari mandal after sustained efforts, but in areas like Sherkhan tanda, encroachments continue.

Amid these pressures, the focus is shifting towards awareness — especially among the younger generation. Forest officials are visiting schools and nearby villages to explain the importance of protecting forests and reducing conflict with wildlife.

Forest Divisional Officer PV Rama Krishna tells TNIE that long-term solutions lie in minimising human interference, strengthening natural habitats and ensuring adequate food and water sources for animals within forest areas. “The key is to create distance between forests and farmland while helping people understand how to live alongside wildlife,” he says.