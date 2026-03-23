Father-son duo killed as balcony slab collapses in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A man and his son died, while another person sustained grievous injuries after a balcony slab of an apartment collapsed in Kundanbagh Colony under Panjagutta police limits on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Devidas (56) and his son Vivek (30), both electricians from Sitarambagh. According to police, they were called by apartment owner Dwaraka Prasad to carry out electrical work at his residence in Methodist Colony, Kundanbagh.

While the three were on the third floor discussing the work, the balcony slab suddenly collapsed, and all of them fell to the ground. Devidas and Vivek died on the spot, while Prasad suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital. Police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered based on a complaint by the victims’ relatives.

Police suspect the collapse may have been caused by construction defects or corrosion of old iron rods. They said improper bonding between the old structure and newly laid iron rods during balcony extension work could be the reason.