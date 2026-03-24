Art of a Celebrity Wedding: Inside Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s Big Day

Behind every dazzling celebrity wedding lies a world far removed from the spotlight — one of precision, pressure, and deeply personal storytelling. Devanshi Patel, founder of Shreem Events, operates at the heart of this high-stakes space, where no detail is too small and no moment is left to chance. Known for orchestrating some of the most talked-about celebrations, she once again demonstrated how grandeur can coexist with intimacy with the wedding of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, crafting an experience that felt as meaningful as it was magnificent. Offering a rare glimpse into their first wedding in Hyderabad, she begins, “Celebrity weddings often look effortless and glamorous from the outside, but what people see is only the final layer of months of careful planning. Behind the scenes, these celebrations function almost like large-scale productions, where every detail — from logistics and hospitality to stage management and guest movement — needs to be mapped out with precision.” Reflecting on the pre-wedding celebrations — which sparked excitement across the industry and audiences — she shares how meticulous planning was instrumental in bringing the evening together seamlessly.
She adds, “The celebration brought together a large number of VIPs, celebrities, and well-known personalities alongside the families, which meant guest movement, stage moments, and overall event flow had to be carefully managed. The timeline was tight, and public attention was significant, so a great deal of planning went into contingency strategies and detailed show running.” While the on-ground execution spans only a few days, the groundwork begins much earlier. “For this celebration, preparations began nearly three months earlier. During this time, our team worked closely with both families to shape the creative direction, finalise venues, coordinate vendors, and structure the guest experience,” she recalls. She emphasises how closely the families were involved. “From the very beginning, both families were closely involved. The bride’s sister, Niharika, played an important role in bringing the conversations forward and helping onboard our team.
Every member — from Sirish and Nayanika to Sneha, Arjun, Abhinav, and Pravallika — contributed to creating a celebration that was heartfelt and welcoming,” she recounts. The couple’s warm, grounded, and understated personalities translated into meaningful, culturally rooted details. She explains, “The ceremony incorporated intricate detailing behind the mandap, with motifs inspired by sacred symbols and elements drawn from traditional God idols. The celebrations also included the traditional banti bhojanam meal creating a strong sense of community and cultural authenticity. One of the most important aspects for Sirish was that none of the rituals should be shortened or skipped.” The wedding therefore included traditional ceremonies such as Jeelakara Bellam, Thalambralu, Panigrahanam, Mettu and Saptapadi, along with lighter rituals like the ring finding game and Arundhati Nakshatram. She also points to the growing potential within regional celebrations. “There is a strong opportunity in the Tollywood wedding space, which carries a very distinct scale, energy, and cultural richness. It is an exciting space for us to explore further,” she concludes.