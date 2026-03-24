Art of a Celebrity Wedding: Inside Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s Big Day

Behind every dazzling celebrity wedding lies a world far removed from the spotlight — one of precision, pressure, and deeply personal storytelling. Devanshi Patel, founder of Shreem Events, operates at the heart of this high-stakes space, where no detail is too small and no moment is left to chance. Known for orchestrating some of the most talked-about celebrations, she once again demonstrated how grandeur can coexist with intimacy with the wedding of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, crafting an experience that felt as meaningful as it was magnificent. Offering a rare glimpse into their first wedding in Hyderabad, she begins, “Celebrity weddings often look effortless and glamorous from the outside, but what people see is only the final layer of months of careful planning. Behind the scenes, these celebrations function almost like large-scale productions, where every detail — from logistics and hospitality to stage management and guest movement — needs to be mapped out with precision.” Reflecting on the pre-wedding celebrations — which sparked excitement across the industry and audiences — she shares how meticulous planning was instrumental in bringing the evening together seamlessly.