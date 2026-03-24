Blending raga, beats, and Afro grooves

The energy of Hyderabad’s nightlife found a perfect match when musician, producer and writer Akhlad Ahmed returned to the city for a recent performance. Known for blending Indian cultural music with electronic music, the artist continues to push boundaries while exploring music not just as music but also as a deeper experience. In conversation with CE, he reflects on his journey, performance in Hyderabad and the philosophy that shapes his music.
Akhlad says the city has always welcomed his music with enthusiasm. Sharing his experience of performing here, he says, “Hyderabad has always been a high-tech city full of high energy, and every time I bring my live act to the city, people show up and the night is very eventful.”
Speaking about the influence of his family and early exposure to music, he explains, “Since I was a young boy, my dad had been a great listener, and my mom would always play the Qira at in the house. Even that is music because it has to be melodic when you are reciting it. There have been ways in which my conscience has been shaped since a very early age. As I was growing up, I realised that music is very important to me.”
Over time, that fascination turned into a deeper exploration of music beyond performance. “I am not just a musician for entertainment but also an engineer at the quantum level of sound. I write papers and theories on experiments that bring out the significance of sound at a quantum particle level because, in the end of the day, it is a vibration,” Akhlad shares.
Even as trends constantly shift in the music industry, Akhlad believes that authenticity remains the most important compass. Speaking about staying true to his style, he expresses, “Being true to myself is the most important thing, and it comes when I realise who I am because otherwise I will get lost in trends. However, if I am talented and confident enough to show it, no trend can overtake me.”
Speaking candidly about the reality of being a musician, Akhlad admits, “Being entertainers, the biggest insecurity for us is having competition in the room, and because of the curse of being an entertainer, I have to keep pushing myself again and again, while nobody sees that. For a musician, everything is in the mind, and playing the flute, sitar, singing, and producing require continuous, rigorous practice.”
Looking ahead, Akhlad is exploring new sonic directions through upcoming collaborations. Sharing details of what lies ahead, he reflects, “I’m collaborating with Varun Fernandes, a Goa-based producer, for an Afro melodic sound with Eastern textures, Indian raga touches, Afro percussions, and open grooves, which will be released in two months.”