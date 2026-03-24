Hyderabad police bust QNet-linked multi-crore scam, arrest 32 across three states

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police arrested 32 persons, including 11 women, in connection with a QNet-linked cheating and illegal money circulation racket involving thousands of crores across the country.

City police commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Monday that the arrests were made in four cases following simultaneous interstate raids at around 30 locations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Those held include group leaders, motivators, independent representatives and loan agents.

The racket is linked to Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd, a self-styled franchisee of the Hong Kong-based QI Group operating in India under the QNet brand. The Central Crime Station (CCS) formed 30 special teams to carry out the operation. Most of the accused are IT and former IT employees, allegedly involved in promoting, recruiting and training members.

Police said the firm, earlier known as Gold Quest and Quest Net, has been operating since 1998 and allegedly targeted software professionals, businessmen, housewives and unemployed youth with promises of part-time income and high returns.

Victims were reportedly invited to hotels and cafes in the Hitec City area, where investment plans were explained without disclosing the company’s identity or the MLM structure. They were promised returns of Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore within two years for investments ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

In several cases, products were delivered to investors as ‘gifts’, while their money was diverted towards product purchases under the scheme without their knowledge. Victims were also made to sign bond papers stating voluntary participation before being inducted.