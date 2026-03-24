New payment system, panic buying cause long queues at Hyderabad fuel pumps

HYDERABAD: “There is no immediate shortage. The problem is panic buying. People are topping up more than usual, fearing scarcity, which is accelerating the depletion at outlets,” Kuldeep, a staff member at a petrol bunk in Paradise, told the TNIE on Monday.

He was responding to a query on longer queues at several petrol stations in Hyderabad in recent days. A closer look into the development revealed that the problem is due to temporary disruptions linked to a change in payment terms by oil marketing companies (OMCs). Dealers said supplies remain adequate overall, but local constraints and increased demand have led to delays at some outlets.

India’s three state-run fuel retailers — Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum — have shifted from credit-based supply to advance payments for dealers. HPCL and BPCL began enforcing upfront payments last week, while IOCL ended its five-day revolving credit facility earlier this week.

The change has required dealers to arrange larger funds at short notice, affecting supply schedules at some pumps.

“Earlier, we had some flexibility. Even if we made payments by noon, supplies would be dispatched. Now, the entire amount has to be paid in advance and credited by 2.30 pm, the same day. It is extremely difficult to arrange such huge sums overnight,” Marri Amarender Reddy, president of the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association, told TNIE.

He added, “We cannot suddenly arrange Rs 50 lakh or more as advance payment. Dealers are already under financial stress, and margins have not increased for around eight years. Overnight, we are expected to pay double — both for existing dues and fresh stock. It is simply not sustainable.”

Dealers said the situation was compounded by depot closures over the weekend. “Last week, depots remained closed for two days. Naturally, outlets started running dry. Even a short disruption like that creates a cascading effect,” he noted.