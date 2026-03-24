Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Fashion needs to move with you

Over the years, Samantha has been closely connected with fashion, both on and off screen. Having appeared in projects such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Eega, Rangasthalam, Mahanati, Oh! Baby, The Family Man 2 and more, the actress has often experimented with different looks and styles. Speaking about that long association, she reflects on how fashion has always been part of her journey. “I have been in fashion for a long time. As an actor I am constantly experimenting with silhouettes, design and fabric while coming up with statement looks and pieces. Because of that, I have always had a close relationship with fashion,” Samantha shares, adding, “However, over the years my relationship with fashion has changed. With a demanding profession and with priorities shifting, I have found myself moving towards comfort more than statement pieces. Now it is about choosing clothes that feel easy and natural and about finding staple pieces that I genuinely look forward to wearing because I feel most like myself in them. That is where the idea of TrulySMA came from. I wanted to create everyday elevated fashion that moves with you through a work meeting, an evening out, or even an ordinary day. Therefore the thought behind this brand was to design clothing that feels effortless, comfortable and naturally a part of daily life.”