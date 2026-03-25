Beyond sweat: The hidden impact of Hyperhidrosis

Adding to this, Dr Sindhura Mandava, consultant dermatologist and aesthetics at Yashoda Hospitals, explains some common myths that people believe about hyperhidrosis. They are, he shares, “One common myth is that heavy sweating always means poor hygiene or that antiperspirants are toxic when used regularly, whereas hyperhidrosis is a medical condition related to overactive sweat glands and antiperspirants are safe when used as directed. Another misconception is that sweating occurs because of heat or exertion. In contrast, it can occur at rest, and there are multiple effective treatments available, whereas it is not just a cosmetic issue.”