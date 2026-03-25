Beyond sweat: The hidden impact of Hyperhidrosis

It often begins as something people try to brush off: a sweaty handshake, damp palms during a meeting, or patches that refuse to stay hidden regardless of the weather. However, for many, this isn’t just occasional discomfort; it is a medical condition that quietly affects confidence, daily routines, and even emotional well-being.
Explaining what sets this apart from normal sweating, Dr Swapna Kunduru, consultant dermatologist at Apollo Hospitals, Financial District, notes, “Hyperhidrosis is a medical condition marked by excessive sweating beyond the body’s normal cooling needs. Unlike sweating from heat or exercise, it occurs unpredictably even in cool environments or at rest, often affecting palms, soles, underarms, or face. The condition can interfere with daily life, social confidence, and emotional well-being, requiring medical evaluation and treatment.”
She further examines how the condition presents itself in different forms. “Hyperhidrosis is broadly classified into primary focal and secondary generalised types. Primary hyperhidrosis typically affects specific areas such as palms, soles, underarms, or face without an underlying illness. Secondary hyperhidrosis causes widespread sweating due to medical conditions, medications, or hormonal changes. Persistent, unexplained sweating warrants medical evaluation to identify the correct type,” she says.
Adding to this, Dr Sindhura Mandava, consultant dermatologist and aesthetics at Yashoda Hospitals, explains some common myths that people believe about hyperhidrosis. They are, he shares, “One common myth is that heavy sweating always means poor hygiene or that antiperspirants are toxic when used regularly, whereas hyperhidrosis is a medical condition related to overactive sweat glands and antiperspirants are safe when used as directed. Another misconception is that sweating occurs because of heat or exertion. In contrast, it can occur at rest, and there are multiple effective treatments available, whereas it is not just a cosmetic issue.”
Diagnosis, experts say, is not always complicated but does require careful assessment. Dr Swapna elaborates, “Doctors diagnose hyperhidrosis through clinical history and physical examination, assessing sweat pattern, duration, and impact on daily life. Tests such as iodine-starch (Minor’s) test help identify sweat-prone areas, while blood tests or thyroid evaluation may be advised to rule out underlying conditions, ensuring accurate diagnosis and an appropriate treatment plan.”
Moving to treatment options, Dr Sindhura highlights that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. “Hyperhidrosis has several effective treatment options, and the choice depends on location, severity, and daily life impact. For mild to moderate sweating, treatment starts with topical antiperspirants, and for troublesome areas, includes injections, iontophoresis, medications, or advanced procedures in severe cases,” she explains.
While medical care plays a key role, daily habits can still make a difference. Dr Sindhura points out, “Simple lifestyle changes can help lessen symptoms, particularly in milder cases, but they do not fully replace medical care in true hyperhidrosis. Wearing breathable clothing, using antiperspirants frequently, taking regular showers, avoiding triggers that cause perspiration, and managing stress are helpful strategies; however, excessive, frequent sweating that interferes with daily life typically requires active medical treatments for significant control.”
She also stresses the importance of skin care to prevent complications. “Skin-care regimen is crucial since persistent wetness can increase the skin’s susceptibility to irritation, fungal infections, and bacterial overgrowth. If there is redness, itching, or recurrent rashes, I advise cleaning the afflicted areas with mild soap, completely drying them (especially in skin folds and between toes), and applying antifungal or barrier lotions. Complications can be avoided by avoiding tight, non-breathable clothing, changing socks and undergarments frequently, using absorbent pads or liners, and promptly treating any skin breaks or infections with advice from a doctor,” she says.
She also addresses the impact of leaving if unmanaged. “If left untreated, hyperhidrosis can damage skin health, leading to fungal infections, rashes, irritation, and unpleasant odour due to constant moisture. It may also cause emotional distress, social embarrassment, reduced confidence, and difficulty in daily activities such as writing or handshakes, significantly affecting overall quality of life and mental well-being,” she explains, concluding.
Hyperhidrosis may not always be visible to others, but its impact can run deep. The good news is that with the right diagnosis, treatment, and daily care, it is a condition that can be effectively managed, allowing people to regain both comfort and confidence in their everyday lives.