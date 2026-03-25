Double-decker corridor to decongest Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway stretch

HYDERABAD: A double-decker elevated corridor with an eight-lane road, covering a distance of 5.5 kilometres, will be taken up to reduce traffic congestion between LB Nagar and Hayathnagar on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy informed the Assembly on Tuesday.
Replying to a question on road infrastructure in the state, the minister said that the project, to be taken up at an estimated cost of `941 crore, will also reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.
As the project comprises a three-tier structure with service roads at the ground level, highway traffic in the middle and a Metro rail line on top, it will benefit around 10 to 12 lakh residents across 60 to 70 colonies in the eastern corridor of Hyderabad, he said.
“The proposal for a double-decker elevated corridor from Panama Junction (LB Nagar) to Hayathnagar is under the consideration of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with a tentative cost of `941 crore for according in-principle approval. The project is likely to be included in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Annual Plan 2026–27, after which Detailed Project Reports work will be taken up,” he said.
“This project will be jointly funded with the Centre allocating Rs 741 crore and the state government/HMRL contributing Rs 200 crore. Proposals were submitted to the Centre on March 17, 2026 and approvals are expected shortly, after which tenders will be invited,” he added.
Elevated corridor between Madinaguda and BHEL Junction
The minister also announced that there is a proposal to construct a 1.2 km double-decker elevated corridor between Madinaguda and BHEL Junction. The corridor will integrate a four-lane highway on the lower level and a two-lane metro rail viaduct on top.
The project, aimed at easing congestion on the National Highway, involves constructing this corridor, with the metro alignment shifting to the left at the BHEL Junction to avoid conflicts with existing structures, he said.
Venkat Reddy also informed the Assembly that the `545 crore project to expand the LB Nagar-Malkapur stretch of NH-65 into a six-lane road is nearing completion, with about 80 per cent of the works completed. Under the R&B department, large-scale road development works have been initiated as part of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) Phase-I, he said.
“Tenders have been invited for 441 works across 34 packages, covering a total length of 6,092.37 km, with an estimated cost of `13,006 crore. Tenders for 24 packages have already been received and are currently under evaluation by officials. The remaining 10 packages will complete the tender process within a week, and work allocation will also be finalised shortly,” he said.
“The aim is to provide enhanced connectivity from villages to mandals, district headquarters and Hyderabad. BT roads will be laid to every village with an investment of `20,000 crore through development of model roads within two years,” he said while expressing confidence that the proposed projects would transform connectivity, ease congestion and improve road safety across key corridors in the state.