Double-decker corridor to decongest Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway stretch

HYDERABAD: A double-decker elevated corridor with an eight-lane road, covering a distance of 5.5 kilometres, will be taken up to reduce traffic congestion between LB Nagar and Hayathnagar on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question on road infrastructure in the state, the minister said that the project, to be taken up at an estimated cost of `941 crore, will also reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

As the project comprises a three-tier structure with service roads at the ground level, highway traffic in the middle and a Metro rail line on top, it will benefit around 10 to 12 lakh residents across 60 to 70 colonies in the eastern corridor of Hyderabad, he said.

“The proposal for a double-decker elevated corridor from Panama Junction (LB Nagar) to Hayathnagar is under the consideration of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with a tentative cost of `941 crore for according in-principle approval. The project is likely to be included in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Annual Plan 2026–27, after which Detailed Project Reports work will be taken up,” he said.

“This project will be jointly funded with the Centre allocating Rs 741 crore and the state government/HMRL contributing Rs 200 crore. Proposals were submitted to the Centre on March 17, 2026 and approvals are expected shortly, after which tenders will be invited,” he added.

Elevated corridor between Madinaguda and BHEL Junction

The minister also announced that there is a proposal to construct a 1.2 km double-decker elevated corridor between Madinaguda and BHEL Junction. The corridor will integrate a four-lane highway on the lower level and a two-lane metro rail viaduct on top.