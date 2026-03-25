From Stigma to Strength: Give Me Five Brings ‘Mind Fitness’ to India

Excerpts

What inspired creation of Give Me Five and why is now the right time to bring it to India?

The idea was born from a deeply distressing experience. While working in the US and commuting on Caltrain, I witnessed repeated incidents of students dying by suicide on railway tracks. It wasn’t a one-off event, it kept happening. What struck me even more was seeing mothers voluntarily patrolling platforms at all hours to prevent such tragedies. That’s when I felt there had to be a tool to support people in moments of distress. When I discussed this with Lisa, a clinical psychologist, we realised there was a real gap — a need for something accessible that could help people de-escalate during crises. As for India, we share a deep connection with the country. Lisa spent several years here growing up, and I’ve had a long association through sports and relationships. With Gen Z in India becoming more open and the stigma around mind health slowly reducing, this felt like the right moment. We’re also reframing the conversation from mind health to mind fitness, which resonates strongly with younger audiences.