From Stigma to Strength: Give Me Five Brings ‘Mind Fitness’ to India

At a time when conversations around mind health are steadily gaining ground in India, global wellbeing platform Give Me Five is shifting the narrative from stigma to strength. Rooted in the idea of ‘mind fitness’, the platform founded by Brendan Fahey, Dr Lisa Fahey OAM and Phil Dymock, brings together clinical expertise and human connection to create a safe, accessible space for everyday emotional wellbeing. As it makes its India debut, the founders speak to CE at its launch in Hyderabad, about its deeply personal origins, cultural adaptability, and why the country is ready for a more connected approach to mind wellness.
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What inspired creation of Give Me Five and why is now the right time to bring it to India?
The idea was born from a deeply distressing experience. While working in the US and commuting on Caltrain, I witnessed repeated incidents of students dying by suicide on railway tracks. It wasn’t a one-off event, it kept happening. What struck me even more was seeing mothers voluntarily patrolling platforms at all hours to prevent such tragedies. That’s when I felt there had to be a tool to support people in moments of distress. When I discussed this with Lisa, a clinical psychologist, we realised there was a real gap — a need for something accessible that could help people de-escalate during crises. As for India, we share a deep connection with the country. Lisa spent several years here growing up, and I’ve had a long association through sports and relationships. With Gen Z in India becoming more open and the stigma around mind health slowly reducing, this felt like the right moment. We’re also reframing the conversation from mind health to mind fitness, which resonates strongly with younger audiences.
How are you adapting the platform for Indian users?
Over the past five years, we’ve worked closely with schools, practitioners, and organisations in India through our B2B model. This has helped us design culturally relevant, evidence-based question banks tailored to Indian users. We’ve learned that generic surveys don’t work well — they’re long, expensive, and often disconnected from local realities. Instead, we’ve created short, targeted questionnaires that reflect Indian languages, sentiments, and lived experiences. We’ve also paid attention to the app’s design. It’s intentionally warm, accessible, and non-clinical — using soft visuals and inclusive aesthetics. The platform caters to all age groups, from children to adults, and continues to evolve based on feedback.
How does Give Me Five differentiate itself from other wellbeing apps?
One key difference is our people-first approach. We’re not relying on AI bots to provide generic answers. Instead, the platform is built around human connection. The app uses a triangulated model — users can invite trusted companions like family members, friends, or therapists. This creates a support system where people can share selectively and receive meaningful help. It’s also backed by research and has been endorsed by institutions like UC Berkeley. Importantly, it’s not just a diagnostic tool — it’s a lifestyle app with features like safety plans, emergency support access, and calming activities.
How do you plan to tackle the stigma around mind health in India?
Language plays a huge role. The term ‘mind health’ often carries stigma, so we’re shifting the narrative to mind fitness. Just like physical fitness, this is something everyone can work on. We also want to normalise conversations within families and communities. The app provides a private, safe space where users don’t need permission to express how they feel. Even having one trusted companion can make a big difference.
Many users don’t stick with wellbeing apps. How do you ensure engagement?
The connection element is key. The app includes a private messaging feature between trusted companions, which naturally encourages regular use. There are also calming activities like guided nature walks and mindfulness exercises — that users can turn to instead of mindless scrolling. Over time, these small habits can lead to meaningful lifestyle changes. Ultimately, the app isn’t designed to keep users hooked — it’s designed to support them. And in doing so, it becomes a reliable companion.