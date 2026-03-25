Gig workers welcome Telangana Bill; seek stronger protections, clearer provisions

HYDERABAD: Gig and platform workers welcomed the state Cabinet’s decision to approve the Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026. However, gig workers’ representatives suggested several amendments to the proposed legislation to strengthen the law and make it a model framework for other states.

In a representation submitted to Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) proposed changes to various provisions of the Bill to improve clarity, worker protections, and implementation mechanisms.

The union recommended removing the definition of “Platform Work” under Section 2(m), stating that the existing definitions of “gig work” and “platform” are already clear and the additional definition could create confusion and loopholes. Regarding the composition of the Welfare Board under Section 4(2), it was suggested that at least one woman representative should be nominated in each category. The workers also proposed that the Welfare Board should meet at least once every quarter and that the quorum for Board meetings should be one-third of the total members.

For registration of platform-based gig workers, it was proposed that aggregators and platforms should be required to submit their database of all registered gig workers to the Board within 45 days from the commencement of the Act.

The workers further suggested that wage periods, methods of calculation of remuneration, and classification based on skill level, geographical area, or nature of work should be prescribed by the government to ensure clarity and proper implementation of the law.