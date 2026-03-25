Man sets family ablaze over land dispute in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Parigi police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to kill his father and stepbrothers over land and money disputes by setting them ablaze while they were asleep in their residence in Roopsingh thanda, Parigi mandal, on Monday night. The accused has been identified as Nenavath Anarsingh.

Police said Hanumanth had two wives. From his first wife, Nathi Bai, who died five months ago, he has a son, N Anar Singh, and a daughter, Chitti Bai alias Umadevi. From his second wife, Ramani Bai, he has two sons, N Venkatesh, N Shiva, and a daughter, Naveena.

Police said disputes over family property and Raithu Bima funds received in Nathi Bai’s name intensified tensions. A case was registered on March 18 against both sides.

On the intervening night of March 24, at 1 am, Shiva and his family were asleep when Anar Singh poured petrol through a hole in the roof and set the house on fire. Hanumanth, Ramani Bai, Venkatesh and Shiva sustained burn injuries. The door was locked from the outside.

Villagers rushed in, broke it open and rescued them. The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital in Parigi. Police are investigating the case. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and motive behind the attack.