Raghuvamsh Chavali: Beyond Charminar's gaze

Technically, his process involves what he describes as ‘interlacing of frames’. By shooting high-frame-rate videos and extracting individual layers, he merges them into a single photograph to reveal motion as pattern. Spending nearly five hours — from early afternoon to evening; just a handful of images, his approach is meticulous. Yet, returning to Hyderabad for this project was as much emotional as it was artistic. “Returning to Hyderabad is always very emotional to me. It’s a contrast from Canada, where I stay in the countryside. Here, it’s full of people, drama in every conversation and I enjoy that as a photographer,” he shares.