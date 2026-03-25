Shahzad Ali: At this point in life, I’ve learned to stay in control of my emotions

As Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge continue to captivate audiences, it is not just the visuals but its music that lingers long after. At the heart of this emotional resonance is the voice of Shahzad Ali, whose songs — ranging from the searing intensity of Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan to the haunting stillness of Destiny – Mann Atkeya — have struck a powerful chord. Now closely associated with the on-screen energy of Ranveer Singh, the singer reflects on his journey, the overwhelming response, and the emotions that shape his music.
“It feels amazing,” Shahzad begins, speaking about the response, adding, “Being a part of this project itself was great, and the amount of love Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan and Destiny – Mann Atkeya have been receiving is very overwhelming.”
That emotional depth is especially evident in Destiny – Mann Atkeya, a track that lingers long after it ends. For Shahzad, the intention was always clear. “We wanted to create something that connects deeply with the audience. This song represents a different emotion,” he shares.
Interestingly, the emotion wasn’t just performed, it was lived. “While I was recording this song, I wasn’t in the best space — I was low on energy. I was having my roza. But Aditya sir really motivated me and pushed me forward,” he recalls, adding that the feeling stayed within the song.
Over time, Shahzad has become a recurring voice for Ranveer Singh in the Dhurandhar universe, a collaboration he deeply values. “Ranveer has been really great to work with. He is so energetic,” he says, adding, “Ranveer told me that whenever he does an ice bath, he listens to Ishq Jalakar to release everything within him. That really means a lot to me,” he recounts, smiling.
While many might assume pressure comes with such association, Shahzad sees it differently. He expresses, “It’s not pressure, but yes, there is a responsibility to choose the kind of songs I sing and live up to the love the audience has shown.”
Moving between contrasting emotional landscapes — from the intensity of Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan to the stillness of Destiny – Mann Atkeya — is something he considers intrinsic to his craft. “As an artiste, it is your responsibility to mould yourself based on the emotion of the song. Each song demands something different, and you have to adapt,” he explains.
Despite the success, Shahzad remains grounded. He notes, “At this point in life, I’ve learned to stay in control of my emotions. Of course, I’m happy, but this work is the biggest blessing.” Gratitude, he adds, is at the core of everything. He continues, “I feel thankful to God for giving me this opportunity; especially in the presence of my parents and children.”
His journey to this point has been built on years of persistence and learning. “I’ve been working with Shashwat sir for quite some time. He has always supported and believed in me,” he shares, referring to his collaborations on projects like Article 370 and Ulajh.
Recalling the moment Dhurandhar came his way, he says, “He called me and asked me to come to the studio. Later, I realised we were recording at Aditya Dhar sir’s place.” The process wasn’t entirely smooth. “There was something unusual with my voice that day, so I rested and we completed the recording the next day,” he recounts.
For Shahzad, such moments are part of a larger creative journey. “Thoughtful work takes time,” he says simply.
Looking back at his early days, Shahzad chooses to see them not as struggles, but as lessons. “It was like schooling for me. Every phase taught me something. I never saw it as a struggle, it was about learning and growing. Music is not just work for me, it’s my passion. I’m doing this because I love it,” the singer reflects.
This phase of success was made even more special by a personal milestone — the birth of his daughter when Dhurandhar was about to be released. He warmly expresses, “Even before she was born, I always said I wanted a daughter. I believe daughters bring a different kind of blessing, they end struggles.”
His music, he admits, is deeply personal. “There was a time when I was very intense,” he adds, “Lines like ‘Aandhi ban kar aaya hoon…’ reflect my own journey.”
As we head towards the end of the chat, he hints on a lot more interesting projects. “A lot of music and collaborations. I’m really looking forward to it,” he concludes.