BITS Pilani Scientists Convert CO₂ into Clean Cooking Fuel

Excerpts

What was the moment that made you believe that CO2 could be directly converted into a viable cooking fuel in a single step?

This is the work which we started some years before with funding from the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). Our proposal stemmed from the idea that carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas and we need to handle this. If you look at the present scenario, there is slightly more than 426 ppm of carbon dioxide, which all of us believe is the reason for global warming, glacier melting, and other related issues. Now, there are various possibilities to mitigate it. One technique is called Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS). But what we tried to do was go one step ahead and think about converting it into carbon capture and utilisation. So, it becomes a complete valorisation process where we have a twofold advantage. Greenhouse gas mitigation is significant, and while doing that, we can also generate energy. You might also have seen that NITI Aayog, according to Indian standards, has a plan of 20% dimethyl ether (DME) blending with domestic cooking gas. This intrigued us to think that if we could couple both problems, not only would we tackle greenhouse gas emissions, but also achieve Atmanirbhar India by generating an alternative energy source. Currently, more than 60 percent of LPG is imported. That was the origin of this idea.