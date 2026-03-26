Drishika Chander: A Journey Shaped by Curiosity and Craft

Were you always interested in films?

Growing up, I was very shy, and I don’t think I really thought about becoming an actor. But my mother, Deepa Chander, worked in the film industry, so I spent a lot of time on sets. For me, cinema always felt like home. I did receive a few offers as a child. In fact, when my mother was working on Arundhati, they wanted to cast me as the younger version of the lead. But she encouraged me to focus on my studies, travel, and discover myself before choosing a career. She always said, ‘Whatever you decide, I will support you’. That stayed with me. Somewhere along the way, the curiosity for acting began. After returning from New York, I joined theatre to test myself — to see if I had the talent, the discipline, and most importantly, the love for it. Once I stepped into theatre, I knew this was it. That journey led me to Manasa Namaha, my first film, and from there, things unfolded organically.



How was your experience working on Suyodhana?

It was absolutely wonderful. People often say you learn a lot on set, but I truly experienced that firsthand. I am a keen observer by nature, so I absorb a lot from my surroundings. Working with actors like Priyadarshi, Sai Kumar garu, Devi Prasad garu, and under director Madhav garu, I learned so much. I play Samhitha, an aspiring filmmaker. Understanding her mindset and portraying that convincingly was very challenging.