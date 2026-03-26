Drishika Chander: A Journey Shaped by Curiosity and Craft

The arc of an actor’s journey is rarely linear and for Drishika Chander, it has been a blend of discovery, discipline, and quiet determination. From observing film sets as a child to consciously stepping away to find herself, and eventually returning through theatre, her path into cinema feels both organic and intentional. Now, with Suyodhana adding to her growing filmography, she is embracing every challenge that comes her way.
Were you always interested in films?
Growing up, I was very shy, and I don’t think I really thought about becoming an actor. But my mother, Deepa Chander, worked in the film industry, so I spent a lot of time on sets. For me, cinema always felt like home. I did receive a few offers as a child. In fact, when my mother was working on Arundhati, they wanted to cast me as the younger version of the lead. But she encouraged me to focus on my studies, travel, and discover myself before choosing a career. She always said, ‘Whatever you decide, I will support you’. That stayed with me. Somewhere along the way, the curiosity for acting began. After returning from New York, I joined theatre to test myself — to see if I had the talent, the discipline, and most importantly, the love for it. Once I stepped into theatre, I knew this was it. That journey led me to Manasa Namaha, my first film, and from there, things unfolded organically.
How was your experience working on Suyodhana?
It was absolutely wonderful. People often say you learn a lot on set, but I truly experienced that firsthand. I am a keen observer by nature, so I absorb a lot from my surroundings. Working with actors like Priyadarshi, Sai Kumar garu, Devi Prasad garu, and under director Madhav garu, I learned so much. I play Samhitha, an aspiring filmmaker. Understanding her mindset and portraying that convincingly was very challenging.
How do you choose your scripts?
I don’t necessarily look for characters that relate to me. I enjoy challenging myself and stepping out of my comfort zone. That’s when you truly discover your potential. When I read or hear a script, I go with my gut.
Your fashion mantra?
For me, fashion is all about how it makes you feel. When you look in the mirror, you should feel confident and happy. I love experimenting — some days it’s jeans and a T-shirt, other days it’s traditional wear. But whatever I wear, I style it for myself. If I feel good, that’s all that matters.
Do you follow a diet or fitness routine?
I absolutely love food, especially sweets! I’m always thinking about my next meal. (laughs) But I balance that with fitness. I’ve trained in kickboxing and hold a blue belt. I also practise yoga and like to keep switching things up. Staying hydrated and maintaining basic discipline helps me enjoy food without guilt.
Do you enjoy travelling?
I love travelling. There are so many places I adore, but recently, I visited Laos, and it felt like stepping into a storybook — untouched, serene, and absolutely beautiful.
What do you like most about the film industry?
The warmth. There’s a genuine sense of respect and camaraderie among people, and that’s something I truly value.
Are there any actors or directors you’d love to work with?
So many! (laughs) I’d love to work with Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and also explore opportunities across industries. Working with director SS Rajamouli is definitely on my wishlist. I want a long career — one where I can collaborate with as many talented people as possible.
Future projects.
I’m currently working on another film that’s in post-production, but I can’t reveal much about it yet. Alongside that, I continue to stay engaged with theatre.