Exam stress rises as Tele-MANAS gets surge in calls ahead of SSC maths test

HYDERABAD: With the crucial SSC Mathematics exam drawing near, the 24x7 mental health helpline, Tele-MANAS, has reported a noticeable rise in stress-related calls from students. Most students are expressing concern over inadequate preparation and increasing exam pressure.

Tele-MANAS officials said an average of five to eight calls are received per day, primarily from students anxious about lack of preparation. The majority of these calls are from students who admit they had not begun studying earlier and are now feeling overwhelmed as exams approach. A significant portion of concerns centres around Mathematics, which many students perceive as the most challenging subject.

However, educators warn against placing excessive importance on a single subject. “No subject is inferior. Every discipline—whether languages, sciences or humanities—plays an essential role in a student’s development,” an academic expert noted. The ongoing rivalry and differing opinions among teaching faculty, particularly regarding subject importance, are reportedly adding to confusion and stress among students.

Speaking to the TNIE, Jawaharlal Nehru P, senior psychologist at Tele-MANAS, said that overemphasis on subjects like Mathematics at the school level can be misleading. “Students often shift streams later, such as Biology, Commerce or Humanities, where Mathematics may not even be required. Hence, a balanced approach to all subjects is strongly recommended,” he said.

He also highlighted a decline in writing skills among students. With increasing reliance on passive study methods, many struggle to express answers effectively in written examinations. He advised consistent writing practice, emphasising that writing is the most effective way to retain and reproduce information during exams.

Tele-MANAS officials also urged parents to maintain strong communication with their children. “Connection leads to correction,” a counsellor said, stressing that open dialogue within families can help guide students more effectively during stressful periods.

For students struggling with specific subjects, experts suggested focusing on performing well in other areas and preparing for supplementary exams if necessary, rather than risking overall performance due to anxiety.