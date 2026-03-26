Hyderabad in for a Vox treat

In between her tightly packed schedule and back-to-back meetings, Vidya Iyer aka Vidya Vox logs in for a quick video call — warm, all smiles and ready to talk music. From viral mashups to powerful originals, she has built a global identity by seamlessly blending cultures, languages, and genres. Known for tracks like Kuthu Fire, Be Free, Kaakarattan (Coke Studio Tamil), Dangerous, Yazhiha, Dream Catcher and Kuttunadan Punjayile, she has struck a chord with audiences across the world. Now, she’s all set to bring that signature energy to Hyderabad on March 28 at Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli. Ahead of her much-awaited performance, Vidya opens up about her love for the city’s electric crowds, her evolving musical journey, and what fans can expect from her vibrant 30-minute club set, in an exclusive interaction with CE.
Excerpts
How does it feel to be back in Hyderabad?
I’m very excited to be performing here in Hyderabad. I’ve been to the city before, and it’s always amazing to be back.
What really excites you about performing in the city?
It’s definitely the audience — their energy and vibe are just incredible. When I was here for my Sundari tour, the response was overwhelming. I absolutely loved it. This time it is going to be a 30-minute club set where I’ll be performing with my dance crew. People have loved songs like Kuthu Fire, that I began my career with. There will be more of my songs too — but for that, you’ll have to come and watch!
One thing you love doing in Hyderabad outside of performing?
This might sound obvious, but it has to be Karachi biscuits, especially the pista ones with a cutting chai. That combo is just fab.
What’s been your loudest crowd moment?
At one of the events in the city, there was a wardrobe malfunction during my performance. But the audience was very kind and handled the situation maturely, which I really appreciated.
What songs get the strongest response from the crowd?
Honestly, all kinds. There’s no language barrier here. Since it’s a Telugu-speaking audience, I love performing Telugu songs, but even Tamil and other language songs get an amazing response.
What led to the making of your latest track, Champagne Roses?
Champagne Roses is a part of my EP Sundari. The project took over three years to create and comes from a deeply personal place. Growing up with an abusive father, my childhood was marked by violence. Despite the stigma around divorce in South Asian culture and the lack of support from our extended family, my mother made the brave decision to leave and raise us on her own. Sundari, which means ‘beauty’ in Tamil, is inspired by her strength and is an ode to the women in my family. To me, my mother’s resilience, courage, and strength define true beauty. Champagne Roses carries a similar emotional depth, backed by strong, meaningful lyrics.
Champagne Roses feels very self-assured. What shifted in you while making this track?
It came quite naturally. I’ve always loved hip-hop, and with this track, we’ve blended it with beautiful Indian elements — right from the styling to the jewellery we wear. That fusion really reflects who I am as an artist.
Your favourite lyrics from the song?
There’s a line: ‘Hey, whatcha say? I really wonder I, I’m always a straight stunner. Like an eye, a tiger-striped thunder thighs. I got mine, caramel colour’. It’s such a beautiful line and really sums up the emotion of the track. I’ve always loved writing, and my music has often revolved around women and their stories. I enjoy writing songs around that theme. People have asked me why I focus on this so much, but as a woman, it feels natural to me. I truly connect with the lyrics.
What’s more on the plate?
A lot more collaborations, a lot more music, and a lot more fun coming up.