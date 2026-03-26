Hyderabad in for a Vox treat

What really excites you about performing in the city?

It’s definitely the audience — their energy and vibe are just incredible. When I was here for my Sundari tour, the response was overwhelming. I absolutely loved it. This time it is going to be a 30-minute club set where I’ll be performing with my dance crew. People have loved songs like Kuthu Fire, that I began my career with. There will be more of my songs too — but for that, you’ll have to come and watch!