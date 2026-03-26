India's everyday fashion takes global runway

As the conversation circles back to Paris, there is a sense that this is only the beginning. She shares her larger vision, saying, “The collection at Paris Fashion Week is our answer to how the modern Indian woman wants to dress today. She no longer seeks a costume; she seeks a Transnational Wardrobe. We are giving her the freedom to be unapologetically Indian and undeniably global, all at once. This is just the beginning of how a brand with an Indian soul touches hearts across the globe — with this launch, we are stepping onto the global platform, creating a new definition for this modern Indian wear that is transnational in look and global in appeal,” She concludes.