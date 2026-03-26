Minor, boyfriend held for killing mother and burying body in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A minor girl, along with her boyfriend, allegedly killed her mother and buried the body inside the house at Jawaharnagar here.
Though the crime occurred on May 12, 2025, the police apprehended the girl and her boyfriend on Wednesday after a prolonged investigation.
The deceased, identified as Anju DR, was a domestic worker and a native of Jharkhand. She had married Eshwar DR, a native of Hyderabad who is employed in the military. About five years ago, he left her and has since been living separately.
The police took the girl and her boyfriend, Monti Kumar Singh alias Monti Raj (22), a native of Bihar, into custody.
According to Malkajgiri DCP Ch Sridhar, the victim’s elder daughter, D Roshini Kumari, lodged a complaint on October 17, 2025 stating that her mother had left for work on May 12, 2025, and never returned. Her phone had remained switched off since then. Based on the complaint, a missing case was registered and an investigation was launched.
During the probe, police grew suspicious of Monti Kumar Singh and interrogated him. He confessed to the crime.
Police said Monti had become acquainted with Anju’s younger daughter through social media in December 2023, and the two developed a relationship. Anju opposed the relationship as her daughter was a minor, and also due to caste differences.
In October 2024, Monti was caught with the girl at her house, leading to a POCSO case being registered against him by Jawaharnagar police. He was arrested and spent around 50 days in jail. After his release, the relationship continued, resulting in another POCSO and rape case being registered at Bollaram police station, following which he was re-arrested in January 2025.
Police said that, angered by Anju’s continued opposition, the couple conspired to kill her. After his release from jail, on May 12, 2025, Monti hid inside the house. When Anju returned, he attacked her with a knife, stabbing her in the chest, while the girl held her mother down as planned. Anju died on the spot. At the time of the murder, the elder daughter was away at work. Before she returned, the accused hid the body under a bed. When questioned later, the younger daughter misled her sister, claiming their mother had gone away with someone after receiving a phone call.
The accused initially planned to dispose of the body outside but failed. As the body began to decompose and emit a foul smell, they dug a pit inside the house and buried it using cement and sand. They told Roshini that the floor was being repaired due to a rat infestation.
They also destroyed the victim’s mobile phone. The couple continued living in the house for some time before moving to another residence. Meanwhile, the elder daughter filed a missing complaint in October 2025.
When the girl became pregnant, Monti married her on January 8, 2026, at Yadagirigutta temple. The couple has since been living together, and she gave birth to a baby boy about two months ago.
Shockingly, the elder daughter continued to live in the same house where her mother’s body was buried until the police cracked the case.
Based on the accused’s confession, the body was exhumed from the house. An inquest was conducted by the deputy tahsildar of Alwal, and a spot post-mortem examination was carried out by professors from Osmania General Hospital.
Based on the evidence and confession made by the accused, the sections have been altered to murder (Section 103 (1), 238, r/w 3(5) of BNS from Woman Missing. Probe is on.
Buried truth exhumed
Crime committed in May 2025, uncovered months later after prolonged police probe
Body buried inside house with cement after failed attempts to dispose it elsewhere
Elder daughter lived unaware in same house until police exhumed body recently