Minor, boyfriend held for killing mother and burying body in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A minor girl, along with her boyfriend, allegedly killed her mother and buried the body inside the house at Jawaharnagar here.

Though the crime occurred on May 12, 2025, the police apprehended the girl and her boyfriend on Wednesday after a prolonged investigation.

The deceased, identified as Anju DR, was a domestic worker and a native of Jharkhand. She had married Eshwar DR, a native of Hyderabad who is employed in the military. About five years ago, he left her and has since been living separately.

The police took the girl and her boyfriend, Monti Kumar Singh alias Monti Raj (22), a native of Bihar, into custody.

According to Malkajgiri DCP Ch Sridhar, the victim’s elder daughter, D Roshini Kumari, lodged a complaint on October 17, 2025 stating that her mother had left for work on May 12, 2025, and never returned. Her phone had remained switched off since then. Based on the complaint, a missing case was registered and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, police grew suspicious of Monti Kumar Singh and interrogated him. He confessed to the crime.

Police said Monti had become acquainted with Anju’s younger daughter through social media in December 2023, and the two developed a relationship. Anju opposed the relationship as her daughter was a minor, and also due to caste differences.

In October 2024, Monti was caught with the girl at her house, leading to a POCSO case being registered against him by Jawaharnagar police. He was arrested and spent around 50 days in jail. After his release, the relationship continued, resulting in another POCSO and rape case being registered at Bollaram police station, following which he was re-arrested in January 2025.