Hyderabad

SFI, AISF stage ‘Chalo Assembly’ protest in Hyderabad, seek fee dues and scholarships

SFI state general secretary T Nagaraju urged the government to immediately fulfil the students’ demands.
Students are seen carrying placards and raising slogans during a protest in front of the Assembly, in Hyderabad on Wednesday
Students are seen carrying placards and raising slogans during a protest in front of the Assembly, in Hyderabad on WednesdayPhoto | EPS
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students Federation (AISF) staged protests near the Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Calling for a “Chalo Assembly” programme, the students demanded the release of fee reimbursement dues and scholarships.

Several activists attempted to enter the Assembly premises, but police prevented them, detained them and shifted them to various police stations across the city.

SFI state general secretary T Nagaraju urged the government to immediately fulfil the students’ demands. He also called for an increase in the education Budget by at least 20%.

The students further demanded that the government recruit professors and assistant professors, and fill non-teaching staff vacancies in state universities. They also sought the release of pending dues of `218 crore under the Best Available Scheme, clearance of hostel bills and the establishment of conventional universities in Khammam and Adilabad districts.

SFI

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