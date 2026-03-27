Four arrested for Rs 26.07 crore online gaming fraud in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested four individuals for their alleged involvement in a financial network linked to online gaming frauds.

Police said a 24-year-old woman lodged a complaint stating she lost money after investing in a betting platform. Following registration of the case, an investigation led to the identification and arrest of the accused.

According to police, Hyderabad-based Rajesh Venkata Raman and Gujarat resident Rushabh Jasvantrai Gandhi are directors of One Stop Shopping Station Private Limited. They allegedly created payment gateways to facilitate transactions through IMPS, UPI, credit and debit cards, charging a commission of 2% to 3% on each transaction.

Rajesh had hired Bhamidipati Abhishek and Augustene Williams to manage these payment gateway operations. Police said a Delhi-based individual, Andy alias Shaheer, opened mule accounts in the names of fake companies and shared the KYC details with Manmeet Sharma.

Manmeet Sharma then passed on the documents to Bhamidipati Abhishek, who forwarded them to Suryodaya Bank officials in Ahmedabad. The bank allegedly provided payment gateway services, charging a commission of 0.75%.

Police said betting amounts were routed through the payment gateways operated by Rajesh Venkata Raman, who retained a 5% commission along with an additional 5% share for Sonya and transferred the remaining funds to Andy’s accounts.

The accused are alleged to have transacted Rs 26.07 crore through betting websites. Efforts are underway to trace the money trail and apprehend absconding accused Andy and Rushabh Jasvantrai Gandhi.