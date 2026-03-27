Hyderabad man arrested for selling contaminated ice cream

HYDERABAD: Khairatabad Task Force and H-Fast teams on Thursday nabbed a man, Pattala Ashok, for allegedly manufacturing and selling unhygienic and expired ice cream products in Musheerabad. Police seized raw materials and finished products worth Rs 1.75 lakh.

Acting on credible information, police along with GHMC officials conducted a surprise inspection at Blue Bells Ice Cream in Bapujinagar, Musheerabad. The accused was found running the unit without a valid licence and allegedly using expired ingredients under unhygienic conditions.

During the inspection, officials found the unit engaged in large-scale production and sale of contaminated ice cream, supplied to wholesale and retail customers under the guise of quality products.

The team also found that the unit lacked a valid licence from the concerned authorities. Expired ingredients were reportedly used in the preparation of products, posing a serious health risk. Storage conditions were found to be highly unsanitary, with improper handling of raw materials and finished products, rendering them unfit for consumption.